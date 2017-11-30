It’s for Thika to decide whether to honour playoff- KPL Governing Council

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 30- The Kenyan Premier League Governing Council has thrown the ball into Thika United’s court in the tussle over the promotion and relegation play-off against Ushuru FC set for December 10 and 13.

The Governing Council had a meeting on Thursday and according to a source privy to the meeting, Thika will now be left to decide whether or not they will get to the pitch on Saturday.

Initially, the play-off was set for December 2 and 6 but Football Kenya Federation (FKF) have announced that they have pushed it by a week ‘after consultations with KPL’.

“The long and short of it is that the council advised Thika to take part in the play-off. They did not direct or force them to do so. Thika will now decide whether or not they will play. Apparently, the Joint Executive Committee didn’t make much agreement over the play-off and the council had to make the call,” the source told Capital Sport.

Reached for comment, Thika United Chief Executive Officer George Maina said they were yet to receive any formal communication over the same and are still waiting so as to make an official decision.

“It is the first time I am hearing this because no one has sent us a letter yet. Once we receive an official communication, then I will be in a position to say anything. As per now, we can’t make a substantive comment on that,” Maina said.

FKF had made the play-off directive between the 16th placed team in the Kenyan Premier League and the third placed team in the National Super League after the promotion of the top two second tier teams and relegation of bottom two top tier teams.

Thika broke camp immediately after their final game against Bandari which they won 1-0 to guarantee their 16th spot finish and head coach Nicholas Muyoti has told Capital Sport they are yet to resume training.

“We were still waiting for communication from the bosses and we have not been in training. Once we are told the way forward we will comply,” the coach said.