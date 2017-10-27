Seven U20 Starlets players out of Ghana tie

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27- The Harambee Starlets Under-20 team will be without seven first team players as they prepare to travel to Accra, Ghana for their 2019 FIFA U20 World Cup Qualification match against the hosts next weekend.

The seven have been ruled out of both home and away ties as they will be unavailable for training and match day due to the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams which begin next week.

The seven are Sheryl Angachi, Cynthia Shilwatso, Maureen Khakasa, Cynthia Akinyi, Sharon Adhiambo, Mercy Airo and Vivian Nasaka all who played a crucial role in the Junior Starlets’ 4-3 aggregate win over Ethiopia in the second round.

Even with the huge miss, the team which has been in residential training for the past one week still remains optimistic of posting a decent result against the Ghanaian girls who beat Algeria 5-0 in the second qualification round.

“We are hopeful that by the end of the week we will have a full house in training so that we can step up our preparations. So far we have been working with those here and we know the work ahead of us is tough because Ghana is a good side,” the team’s technical bench leader Musa Otieno, also the Harambee Stars assistant coach said.

Ghana reached the quarter finals of the 2015 FIFA U20 World Cup after topping their group but lost 3-0 to Mali and Kenya knows only too well it will not be business as usual against the perennial African representatives.

“We know it will be a tough match but we are getting ourselves prepared and I believe we will do well,” team captain Wincate Kaari said.

Speaking of their plans for the clash, Musa Otieno insisted they will work to get a positive result away from home, the worst a draw and push for a win at home in the return leg.

Harambee Starlets U20 squad:

Goalkeepers: Lilian Awuor, Judith Osimbo, Diana Tembesi, Brenda Achieng.

Defenders: Lucy Akoth, Wincate Kaari, Foscah Nashivanda, Leah Cherotich, Veronica Awino, Harriet Osilwa, Mary Khamete.

Midfielders: Diana Wacera, Corazone Aquino, Linda Nyongesa, Joan Akoth, Sylvia Kapera, Beverline Achieng, Diana Hashina, Sharon Zainabu.

Strikers: Martha Amunyolete, Rachel Muema, Monicah Paul, Jentrix Shikangwa, Lilian Mmboga, Stella Anyango, Quinter Atieno, Joy Kinglady, Tumaini Waliaula, Josephine Imungu, Marion Analo.