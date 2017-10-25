Simiyu names travelling squad for Assupol 7s

Shares

NAIROBI, KENYA, Oct 25- Kenya Sevens head coach Innocent Simiyu has named a 16-man travelling squad for the Assupol Sevens in South Africa and Safland Sevens in Namibia.

The Assupol Sevens will be staged in Stellenbosch, South Africa this weekend while the Safland Sevens will be in Swakompund, Namibia on November 11-12.

Simiyu has named a blend of new and experienced players, most of who impressed during the just concluded National Sevens Circuit.

Among the new players who have found favor in Simiyu’s eyes include Menengai Oilers’ star Harold Anduvate who was one of the best performers in the recently concluded circuit and was named Most Valuable Player at the Kabeberi Sevens.

His Oilers teammate Sam Muiregi has also earned a place in the team which also sees new entrant Charles Omondi from Homeboyz. The Deejays’ skipper Jeff Oluoch has also been included in the final 16-man squad.

Experienced faces in the team include the world’s second best top try scorer in World Sevens history Collins Injera who has just returned from injury as well as Dennis Ombachi who single handedly led Nondies to the Challenge Trophy at the Christie Sevens.

Others are KCB’s Arthur Owira, Kabras sugar scrum half Brian Tanga, Frank Wanyama, Nelson Oyoo and Dan Sikuta.

Simiyu will use the two tournaments as part of his pre-season plan as he prepares for the season opening Dubai Sevens in the United Arab Emirate on December 2.

” It is a good pool to start pre-season games with. We hope to use the structure of the tournament to test our plans and expose new players. We have the luxury of playing three World Series level games that will help us know where we are in relation to our preparations for the season. We believe we have the potential to perform well at the Assupol Sevens,” Simiyu told the official Kenya Rugby Union website.

The team has been pooled alongside hosts South Africa, Scotland and England Academy for the Assupol Sevens and they are expected to leave the country on Friday morning ahead of the Saturday kick off.

After Assupol, the team will hold a 10-day training camp in South Africa before proceeding to Namibia for the Safland Sevens.

Simiyu is expected to name his final squad for the season from the huge field of 43 selected for training after the Safland Sevens.

Kenya squad for Assupol, Safland 7s

1. Arthur Owira (KCB), 2. Jeff Oluoch (Homeboyz), 3. Harold Anduvate (Oilers), 4. Herman Humwa (Quins), 5. Frank Wanyama (Quins), 6. Derrick Mayar (Impala), 7. Charles Omondi (Homeboyz), 8. Samuel Oliech (Impala),9. Eden Agero (Quins), 10. Sam Muiregi (Oilers), 11. Brian Tanga (Kabras), 12. Collins Injera (Mwamba), 13. Oscar Ayodi (Homeboyz), 14. Dennis Ombachi (Nondies), 15.Dan Sikuta (Kabras), 16. Nelson Oyoo (Nakuru)

Management: Innocent Simiyu (Head Coach), Geoffrey Kimani (Conditioning Coach), Will Webster (Assistant Coach), Lameck Bogonko (Physio), Erick Ogweno ( Team Manager).