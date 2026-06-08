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The company said the transition will be completed by June 2027 following a significant increase in the use of digital platforms, which now account for more than five million customer interactions every month/FILE

business

Kenya Power to close all banking hall payment counters by June 2027 in digitization push

Utility cites a 70 per cent drop in customer traffic as it moves millions of customers to digital platforms under the Twende Digital campaign.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 — Kenya Power has announced a year-long phased closure of all payment counters in its banking halls, marking a major step in the utility’s transition toward fully digital customer services under its “Twende Digital” campaign.

The company said the transition will be completed by June 2027 following a significant increase in the use of digital platforms, which now account for more than five million customer interactions every month.

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Payment counters at the Nyeri, Thika and Kisii offices will be closed by the end of June 2026 as per the implementation schedule.

Nakuru, Kisumu Electricity House and Eldoret offices will follow by December 31, 2026, before the exercise concludes with Nairobi Electricity House, Stima Plaza and Mombasa Electricity House by June 30, 2027.

Staff currently serving at the payment counters will be redeployed to customer service and customer education functions as Kenya Power seeks to enhance support for customers transitioning to digital channels.

The utility said it will also undertake an internal customer experience transformation programme targeting more than 1,500 front-facing employees across the country.

Acting Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Jeremiah Kiplangat said the move reflects the company’s ambition to modernise service delivery and respond to changing customer preferences.

“Since the introduction of these digital solutions, we have witnessed a remarkable 70 percent reduction in customer traffic within our banking halls,” the chief executive said.

“This is a clear indication that our customers are ready and willing to transition to digital service channels,” Kiplangat said during the flag-off of the Customer Experience Roadshows at Stima Plaza in Nairobi.

Responsive service

He said the closure of payment counters was part of a broader effort to build a more accessible, responsive and innovative utility.

“Over the past year, Kenya Power has significantly accelerated its digital transformation journey through the expansion of customer self-service platforms (USSD Code *977# and MyPower App) and digital engagement channels, to offer our customers faster and simplified services,” he said.

Kiplangat noted that customers can now purchase tokens, pay bills, access digital receipts, submit self-readings, report outages and interact directly with the company without visiting its offices.

“Through these platforms, customers can now buy tokens, pay bills, access digital receipts, submit self-readings, report outages and interact with Kenya Power directly from their phones without visiting our offices or banking halls,” he added.

Kenya Power said the digital migration is being supported by investments in smart metering and automation technologies aimed at improving billing accuracy and operational efficiency.

The company is currently deploying smart meters to strengthen monitoring and service accuracy while leveraging technologies such as Optical Character Recognition (OCR) and self-reading platforms to simplify meter reading processes.

The Twende Digital campaign will be accompanied by Customer Experience Roadshows that will tour Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Eldoret, Central Rift, North Eastern and Western regions in the coming weeks.

According to the utility, the outreach programme will educate customers on digital services, fraud prevention, electrical safety and e-cooking while encouraging wider adoption of online service channels.

Kenya Power says the initiative is designed to deepen engagement with its more than 10 million customers and reinforce its commitment to becoming a customer-centric organisation in an increasingly digital economy.

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