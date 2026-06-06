Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Kisumu Girls, Kakamega High Release Students as School Unrest Spreads

Kakamega High School also ordered parents and guardians to collect their sons from the institution on Saturday morning.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya Jun 6 – Two national schools on Saturday directed parents and guardians to collect their children amid growing concern over rising cases of student unrest reported in schools across the country.

Kisumu Girls High School informed parents that students would be released on Saturday morning following what the administration described as intelligence reports and heightened surveillance by the school management, Parents Association (PA) Executive and Board of Management (BOM).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a message sent to parents, the school instructed guardians to pick up their daughters by 8 a.m., saying further communication would be issued regarding reopening dates.

“Due to intelligence and heightened surveillance by the School Administration, PA Executive and BOM, be informed that the girls will be released tomorrow morning. Kindly make arrangements to pick up your daughter from school by 8 a.m. Further communication will be made on when they will report back,” the notice stated.

Meanwhile, Kakamega High School also ordered parents and guardians to collect their sons from the institution on Saturday morning.

In a communication signed by Chief Principal Dr. Elphas A. Luvaso, the school directed parents to pick up students beginning at 6 a.m.

“Dear Parent/Guardian, you are required to pick your son from school tomorrow, 6th June 2026, from 6:00 a.m.,” the notice read.

Neither school publicly disclosed the specific reasons behind the abrupt release of students.

However, the move comes amid heightened concern over increasing incidents of student unrest, including strikes, arson attacks and vandalism reported in schools across the country.

Education stakeholders have raised alarm over the growing disturbances, warning that the unrest could disrupt academic programmes and compromise student safety and welfare.

Reports indicate that more than 100 schools have been affected by unrest this term, prompting increased surveillance and monitoring by education authorities and school management teams.

The developments have also triggered a tougher stance from the government.

Speaking on Friday, Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok warned students involved in arson, vandalism and other acts of indiscipline that they would face legal action.

“We will take firm action against those found culpable. Destruction of school property and disruption of learning cannot be tolerated,” Bitok said.

Education officials have urged school administrators, parents and students to address grievances through dialogue and established channels as efforts continue to contain the unrest and restore normal learning in affected institutions.

The precautionary release of students from two of the country’s leading national schools is expected to intensify concerns over the scale of the unrest and the mounting pressure facing school administrators seeking to prevent further disruptions.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Court Quashes Ex-CJ Maraga Advisory Seeking Dissolution of Parliament Over Gender Rule

The judges quashed the advisory in its entirety, holding that it could not be interpreted as a binding constitutional instrument compelling the President to...

3 minutes ago

Kenya

CS Duale Defends Kenya’s Ebola Preparedness Measures in Court Battle With Katiba Institute

The Health CS opposed constitutional petitions lodged by Katiba Institute and the LSK challenging the legality and constitutional basis of the Government’s Ebola preparedness...

8 minutes ago

Kenya

Azimio Rejects Proposed Minority Leadership Changes in Narok County Assembly

Azimio maintained that leadership positions occupied by members elected through coalition parties cannot be altered through what it described as arbitrary manipulation.

16 minutes ago

Kenya

Lake Region Farmers to Benefit From New Sunflower Farming Initiative

The initiative was officially launched at the Industrial Technology Transfer and Training Centre by the Lake Basin Development Authority.

46 minutes ago

Top stories

Babu Owino Defends Eric Omondi After JKIA Arrest Over Protest Investigations

Omondi was arrested at JKIA on Thursday while preparing to board a flight to Kisumu.

48 minutes ago

Kenya

Nyaribari Chache Race Takes Shape as Politicians Eye Zaheer Jhanda’s Seat Ahead of 2027

Jhanda, who won the seat on a UDA ticket is facing growing political pressure as local leaders and professionals begin early campaigns aimed at...

49 minutes ago

Top stories

COTU: Workers Will Continue Paying Enhanced NSSF Contributions, despite court ruling

The trade union federation questioned the basis of the recent ruling, arguing that it appeared to address issues that had already been conclusively determined...

2 hours ago

Top stories

DCI Arrests Fugitive in Sh900,000 Land Fraud Case

The DCI said the probe resulted in the suspect being charged and presented before the Principal Magistrate’s Court in Molo. However, Njui allegedly failed...

3 hours ago