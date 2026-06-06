Kisumu Girls, Kakamega High Release Students as School Unrest Spreads

KISUMU, Kenya Jun 6 – Two national schools on Saturday directed parents and guardians to collect their children amid growing concern over rising cases of student unrest reported in schools across the country.

Kisumu Girls High School informed parents that students would be released on Saturday morning following what the administration described as intelligence reports and heightened surveillance by the school management, Parents Association (PA) Executive and Board of Management (BOM).

In a message sent to parents, the school instructed guardians to pick up their daughters by 8 a.m., saying further communication would be issued regarding reopening dates.

“Due to intelligence and heightened surveillance by the School Administration, PA Executive and BOM, be informed that the girls will be released tomorrow morning. Kindly make arrangements to pick up your daughter from school by 8 a.m. Further communication will be made on when they will report back,” the notice stated.

Meanwhile, Kakamega High School also ordered parents and guardians to collect their sons from the institution on Saturday morning.

In a communication signed by Chief Principal Dr. Elphas A. Luvaso, the school directed parents to pick up students beginning at 6 a.m.

“Dear Parent/Guardian, you are required to pick your son from school tomorrow, 6th June 2026, from 6:00 a.m.,” the notice read.

Neither school publicly disclosed the specific reasons behind the abrupt release of students.

However, the move comes amid heightened concern over increasing incidents of student unrest, including strikes, arson attacks and vandalism reported in schools across the country.

Education stakeholders have raised alarm over the growing disturbances, warning that the unrest could disrupt academic programmes and compromise student safety and welfare.

Reports indicate that more than 100 schools have been affected by unrest this term, prompting increased surveillance and monitoring by education authorities and school management teams.

The developments have also triggered a tougher stance from the government.

Speaking on Friday, Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok warned students involved in arson, vandalism and other acts of indiscipline that they would face legal action.

“We will take firm action against those found culpable. Destruction of school property and disruption of learning cannot be tolerated,” Bitok said.

Education officials have urged school administrators, parents and students to address grievances through dialogue and established channels as efforts continue to contain the unrest and restore normal learning in affected institutions.

The precautionary release of students from two of the country’s leading national schools is expected to intensify concerns over the scale of the unrest and the mounting pressure facing school administrators seeking to prevent further disruptions.