Nyaribari Chache Race Takes Shape as Politicians Eye Zaheer Jhanda’s Seat Ahead of 2027

KISII, Kenya Jun 6 – The political battle for the Nyaribari Chache Constituency parliamentary seat is already gathering momentum nearly a year before the 2027 General Election, with several aspirants positioning themselves to challenge incumbent MP Zaheer Jhanda.

Jhanda, who won the seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket in the 2022 election with 31,694 votes, is facing growing political pressure as local leaders and professionals begin early campaigns aimed at unseating him.

Former MP Richard Tong’i, who contested on a Jubilee Party ticket, came second with 10,039 votes. Other candidates, including James Kenani of ODM, former MP Chris Bichage and Eric Obino, shared the remaining votes from the 53,537 ballots cast out of 88,553 registered voters.

As the 2027 race begins to take shape, businessman Okeng’o Nyamabane, retired prisons officer Philip Kegengo Kerima, Joseph Mogendi Birundu, lecturer Rachel Otundo and Nyamweya Simba are among those who have publicly shown interest in the seat.

Matiang’i Factor Looms Large

Political observers believe the growing influence of Fred Matiang’i in the Gusii region could significantly shape political alignments in Nyaribari Chache.

Aspirants perceived to be aligned with Matiang’i’s anticipated presidential bid are increasingly gaining traction among voters seeking a new political direction ahead of 2027.

Okeng’o Nyamabane, a prominent businessman and former UDA Senate aspirant in Kisii County, is emerging as one of the strongest challengers to Jhanda.

In 2022, Okeng’o stepped aside in the Kisii Senate race in favour of Joash Maangi after reportedly being persuaded by senior UDA leaders. He later played a key role in President William Ruto’s campaigns in the Gusii region, even offering his business premises, Okengo Centre, as a UDA campaign coordination base for South Nyanza.

Following the elections, Okeng’o was appointed a board director at the Communications Authority of Kenya.

Political analysts say his financial muscle, grassroots mobilisation network and philanthropy have made him a formidable contender in the constituency.

Clan Politics Re-emerging

Clan dynamics are also expected to play a critical role in the 2027 contest.

Nyaribari Chache politics has historically been shaped by dominant clans including Boguche, Kamba Nane, Bosigisa and Botondo.

Former MPs Simeon Nyachae, Andrew Omanga and Tong’i hailed from Kamba Nane, Bosigisa and Boguche clans respectively.

Botondo clan elders now argue that it is their turn to produce the constituency’s MP since the constituency was established in 1988.

Okeng’o, who comes from the populous Botondo clan, is expected to bank heavily on support from Birongo and Keumbu wards, areas regarded as political strongholds for Jhanda.

Clan elder Nelson Onchiri said many residents initially supported Jhanda because they believed his Asian background would help neutralise entrenched clan politics in the constituency.

However, he claimed that sections of voters now feel disappointed with the MP’s leadership.

“With over 12,000 votes spread across Birongo and Keumbu wards, Botondo believes this is our turn and we have endorsed Okeng’o as our preferred candidate,” said Onchiri.

Analysts Weigh In

Political analyst Dismus Mokua says the anticipated Jubilee Party nominations in Nyaribari Chache are attracting unusual national attention because of the calibre of aspirants entering the race and the historical significance of the constituency.

“Okeng’o stands head and shoulders above other potential Jubilee aspirants because of his grassroots campaign infrastructure, anthropological and clan sensitivities, and capacity for legislation because he is a lawyer and entrepreneur,” Mokua observed.

He added that Dr Birundu’s academic credentials make him a notable candidate, although he still needs to cultivate stronger grassroots political capital.

New Entrants Intensify Race

Meanwhile, former constitutional commission chairperson Charles Nyachae has endorsed Nyambane for the parliamentary seat, citing his commitment to education, healthcare and support for vulnerable families.

Nyachae said Nyambane has distinguished himself through community empowerment programmes and social welfare initiatives, positioning himself as a credible alternative for voters seeking new leadership.