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DCI Arrests Fugitive in Sh900,000 Land Fraud Case

The DCI said the probe resulted in the suspect being charged and presented before the Principal Magistrate’s Court in Molo. However, Njui allegedly failed to appear in court when the case came up for hearing on May 26, 2026, leading to the issuance of a warrant for his arrest.

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NAIROBI,Kenya June 6 – A man accused of defrauding a land buyer of Sh900,000 through a fraudulent land sale scheme has been arrested in Othaya, Nyeri County, after months on the run.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said detectives from its Land Fraud Investigations Unit (LFIU) tracked down and arrested Andrew Gachagua Njui in the Giathege area of Othaya following intelligence-led operations.

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According to investigators, the suspect allegedly convinced a buyer that he was selling a parcel of land in Molo, prompting the complainant to pay him Sh900,000 in what appeared to be a legitimate transaction.

However, the deal unravelled after the buyer conducted an official land search and discovered that the property was registered in the name of another individual and did not belong to the suspect.

The revelation prompted the victim to file a complaint, triggering investigations by detectives attached to the specialised land fraud unit.

The DCI said the probe resulted in the suspect being charged and presented before the Principal Magistrate’s Court in Molo. However, Njui allegedly failed to appear in court when the case came up for hearing on May 26, 2026, leading to the issuance of a warrant for his arrest.

Detectives subsequently launched a manhunt and eventually traced him to his hideout in Nyeri County, where he was apprehended.

Investigators have urged members of the public to exercise caution when purchasing land and to conduct due diligence, including carrying out official land searches and verifying ownership documents before completing transactions.

The suspect is currently in custody undergoing processing ahead of his next court appearance.

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