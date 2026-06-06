Babu Owino Defends Eric Omondi After JKIA Arrest Over Protest Investigations

Babu Owino has come to the defence of comedian and activist Eric Omondi following his arrest at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), describing the move as an attempt to intimidate him because of his activism.

Omondi was arrested on Thursday at the airport while preparing to board a flight to Kisumu, where he was scheduled to attend a series of engagements.

The arrest has triggered criticism from some political allies and supporters, who claim the move is politically motivated and linked to his outspoken activism.

Speaking after meeting the comedian, Babu said investigators had linked the arrest to ongoing probes into recent demonstrations against increased fuel prices in Nairobi.

However, the legislator dismissed the allegations, arguing that there was insufficient evidence to sustain any charges against Omondi.

“We will be in court on Monday, and I want to tell them to come prepared,” Babu said.

The MP further claimed the case was intended to harass the entertainer because of his activism, maintaining that the accusations lacked substance and would not stand in court.

Babu also announced that he would join Omondi’s legal team and expressed confidence that the activist would secure his release once the matter is presented before court.

According to the legislator, authorities declined efforts to have Omondi released on police bond, questioning the timing of the arrest and suggesting it was intended to keep the activist in custody over the weekend.

“If somebody sleeps in a police station, it is not punishment. To me, it gives me an opportunity to have a ‘me time’. You are alone and communicate to yourself, realign your ambitions, think about your vision,” he remarked.

Despite criticising the arrest, Babu downplayed the impact of detention, saying time spent in police custody could also provide an opportunity for self-reflection.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) defended the arrest, saying it formed part of wider investigations into recent fuel-related protests in Nairobi.

In a statement, the agency said detectives from its Central unit and the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) Nairobi Region arrested Omondi after gathering intelligence during ongoing investigations.

The DCI stated that Omondi was taken to the Nairobi Regional Headquarters to record a statement and undergo processing ahead of a possible court appearance.

Investigators also disclosed that the inquiry extends beyond Omondi, noting that several other suspects linked to the demonstrations had already been arraigned in court on May 18 as investigations continue.

The agency maintained that the investigations remain active and pledged to take action against all individuals found to have participated in the alleged offences.