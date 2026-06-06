Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Atwoli said he will arrive in London on Wednesday, March 16, and later proceed to the United States where he will address the diaspora/FILE

Top stories

COTU: Workers Will Continue Paying Enhanced NSSF Contributions, despite court ruling

The trade union federation questioned the basis of the recent ruling, arguing that it appeared to address issues that had already been conclusively determined by the court.

Published

NAIROBI,Kenya June 6 – The Central Organization of Trade Unions (Kenya) has urged workers and employers to continue remitting enhanced National Social Security Fund (NSSF) contributions, insisting that the contribution framework under the NSSF Act, 2013 remains legally in force despite a recent Court of Appeal ruling.

In a statement issued on Friday, COTU Secretary General Dr. Francis Atwoli said the workers’ umbrella body had taken note of a recent Court of Appeal decision relating to the NSSF Act but maintained that the enhanced contribution rates remain valid and enforceable.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to COTU, the legal position is anchored on an earlier Court of Appeal judgment delivered on February 3, 2023, which upheld the implementation of the NSSF Act, 2013.

“As Kenyan workers, we shall continue contributing under the enhanced contribution framework provided for under the National Social Security Fund Act, 2013, which, in our view, remains valid and enforceable,” the statement said.

The court dismissed an application by the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) seeking to suspend a judgment that declared the Act unconstitutional.

In a ruling delivered on May 29, 2026, the appellate court rejected NSSF’s bid to temporarily revive the law while pursuing an appeal, finding that the Fund had failed to demonstrate that refusing an application against it would cause irreparable harm to the pensions sector.

The three-judge bench noted that while NSSF had raised arguable legal questions, including whether the Employment and Labour Relations Court erred in finding that the Act required Senate participation before its enactment, merely presenting an arguable appeal was not sufficient.

The trade union federation questioned the basis of the recent ruling, arguing that it appeared to address issues that had already been conclusively determined by the court.

COTU contended that an application for stay of execution filed in October 2022 ceased to exist once the Court of Appeal delivered its substantive judgment in February 2023 and therefore could not be the subject of a subsequent determination.

The union further noted that when the matter later reached the Supreme Court, the apex court did not revive the application but instead referred specific substantive issues back to the Court of Appeal for consideration.

“What makes this situation even more perplexing is that the Supreme Court, upon hearing the subsequent appeal, did not revive the spent application but merely remitted specific substantive issues back to the Court of Appeal for determination,” COTU said.

The workers’ body called for clarification on the matter, saying the uncertainty had created confusion among workers, employers, pensioners and other stakeholders concerned about retirement savings.

Despite the legal questions raised by the latest ruling, COTU maintained that employees should continue making contributions in line with the rates currently prescribed under the law.

The federation also urged employers to remain compliant and continue remitting deductions to the fund, warning against attempts to exploit the uncertainty surrounding the court decision.

At the same time, COTU called on the National Social Security Fund to strengthen its compliance mechanisms to ensure all employers adhere to their statutory obligations.

The dispute over the implementation of the NSSF Act, 2013 has been the subject of prolonged litigation, with the enhanced contribution rates attracting both support and opposition from various stakeholders over concerns about their impact on workers and employers.

COTU said it would continue monitoring developments while awaiting further clarification on the court’s decision.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

PSSF Trustees Seek Removal From Constitutional Petition Challenging Public Servants’ Benefits Framework

The trustees insist they have no involvement in the operations or financing of the Social Health Insurance Fund.

6 minutes ago

Kenya

Court Quashes Ex-CJ Maraga Advisory Seeking Dissolution of Parliament Over Gender Rule

The judges quashed the advisory in its entirety, holding that it could not be interpreted as a binding constitutional instrument compelling the President to...

15 minutes ago

Kenya

CS Duale Defends Kenya’s Ebola Preparedness Measures in Court Battle With Katiba Institute

The Health CS opposed constitutional petitions lodged by Katiba Institute and the LSK challenging the legality and constitutional basis of the Government’s Ebola preparedness...

20 minutes ago

Kenya

Azimio Rejects Proposed Minority Leadership Changes in Narok County Assembly

Azimio maintained that leadership positions occupied by members elected through coalition parties cannot be altered through what it described as arbitrary manipulation.

28 minutes ago

Kenya

Lake Region Farmers to Benefit From New Sunflower Farming Initiative

The initiative was officially launched at the Industrial Technology Transfer and Training Centre by the Lake Basin Development Authority.

58 minutes ago

Top stories

Babu Owino Defends Eric Omondi After JKIA Arrest Over Protest Investigations

Omondi was arrested at JKIA on Thursday while preparing to board a flight to Kisumu.

1 hour ago

Kenya

Nyaribari Chache Race Takes Shape as Politicians Eye Zaheer Jhanda’s Seat Ahead of 2027

Jhanda, who won the seat on a UDA ticket is facing growing political pressure as local leaders and professionals begin early campaigns aimed at...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Kisumu Girls, Kakamega High Release Students as School Unrest Spreads

Kakamega High School also ordered parents and guardians to collect their sons from the institution on Saturday morning.

1 hour ago