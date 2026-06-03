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Energy Ministry Withdraws KPLC Tariff Review Application, Assures Consumers of Stable Electricity Supply

CS Wandayi said the decision followed consultations within government and engagement with key stakeholders in the energy sector.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 3 – The Ministry of Energy and Petroleum has announced the withdrawal of a retail electricity tariff review application that had been submitted by Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) on March 31.

In a press statement, Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi said the decision followed consultations within government and engagement with key stakeholders in the energy sector.

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According to the Wandayi, the move is intended to support a sustainable energy sector while protecting households, businesses and industries from increased electricity costs.

“This decision reflects the need to buttress a sustainable energy sector while protecting households, businesses, and industries from cost escalation. It aims to support economic growth, safeguard livelihoods and create jobs,” he stated.

He further clarified that “under the Energy Act, 2019, any review of electricity tariffs must follow a legal and regulatory process involving the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), technical evaluations, stakeholder consultations and public participation before approval.”

“Electricity tariff setting must be guided by principles of transparency, fairness, cost recovery, consumer protection and the long-term sustainability of power supply,” he stated.

He also assured Kenyans that the withdrawal of the application would not affect the continued delivery of electricity services across the country.

“The withdrawal of the application does not affect the continued delivery of electricity services. Consumers and businesses should continue to enjoy uninterrupted access to electricity under the current tariff structure,” he added.

He thanked consumers, industry players and members of the public for their feedback and participation throughout the process, adding that Kenyans would continue to receive timely updates on policy and regulatory developments affecting the energy sector.

He pointed out that following the withdrawal, the current retail electricity tariffs will remain in force unless lawfully reviewed under the Energy Act and applicable regulatory procedures.

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