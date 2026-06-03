JOOTRH Activates Ebola Emergency Preparedness Measures Amid Uganda Outbreak Fears

KISUMU, Kenya Jun 3 – Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) in Kisumu has activated emergency preparedness measures, including isolation units, staff training and enhanced surveillance systems, amid growing concerns over the risk of Ebola spreading into Kenya from neighboring Uganda.

Hospital management said the facility, which serves as a key referral center in western Kenya and receives patients from border regions, has intensified its readiness to detect, isolate and manage suspected Ebola cases despite no confirmed infections having been reported in the country.

Speaking during a media briefing, Acting Chief Executive Officer Dr. Joshua Clinton Okise said the hospital had moved early to strengthen its response capacity due to its strategic location near international transit routes linking Kenya to Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“We started the process of preparation early enough and have put in place mechanisms to ensure that we are well prepared should this disease actually hit Kenya,” said Dr. Okise.

The hospital’s heightened alert comes amid concerns over increased cross-border movement between Kenya, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, where Ebola outbreaks have previously been reported.

JOOTRH serves as a major referral facility for the region and often receives patients travelling through border points, making preparedness a critical priority.

According to Dr. Moses Okondo, Chairperson of the Disease Surveillance and Response Team, the hospital has already identified isolation areas within its Accident and Emergency Department and established a dedicated annex facility capable of managing suspected Ebola patients.

“We have three isolation rooms within the facility and an annex with six closed rooms that can be used specifically for Ebola patients. This gives us adequate capacity to begin responding should a case be reported,” said Dr. Okondo.

The hospital has also enhanced laboratory preparedness through staff training and partnerships with specialized testing facilities.

Health workers are undergoing additional training on case identification, infection prevention and control measures, while stocks of personal protective equipment are being reviewed and expanded.

Officials are also focusing on public awareness campaigns to combat misinformation and educate communities about the disease.

“We are doing a lot of awareness through flyers, social media platforms and internal communication channels to ensure both staff and the public understand the symptoms and preventive measures,” Dr. Okondo explained.

Despite concerns about porous borders and movement across Lake Victoria, hospital officials urged residents not to panic, saying national and county governments have already strengthened screening and surveillance activities.

“There is no cause for alarm because the government is in control. Public health officers have been deployed at various border points to ensure proper screening and surveillance is carried out,” Dr. Okise said.

Hospital management acknowledged that additional healthcare personnel may be required if cases emerge but noted that recruitment plans are already in place to allow for rapid deployment of doctors, nurses and other specialists.