COTU Slams Gachagua Over “Reckless Attacks” on Trade Unions

NAIROBI, Kenya May 6 – The Central Organization of Trade Unions has condemned former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over what it describes as “unwarranted, reckless, and publicity-seeking attacks” on Kenya’s labour movement.

In the statement, the union accused Gachagua of targeting the COTU leadership and affiliated unions in a manner that undermines national unity and worker representation.

COTU criticizes Gachagua for what it calls a “shallow understanding” of labour history, emphasizing that Labour Day is rooted in global worker struggles dating back to the 1880s. It also faults his interpretation of the Mau Mau Uprising, describing it as distorted and divisive.

The organization claims his remarks risk fueling tribal divisions and weakening the cohesion of Kenya’s workforce.

COTU mounted a firm defense of its Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, highlighting his history of arrests, harassment, and activism in defense of workers’ rights.

“The union body dismisses proposals attributed to Gachagua to form an alternative labour umbrella organization, stating that trade unions are historically grounded institutions and cannot be replaced by what it termed “political kiosks.””

COTU reiterated its long-standing presence in Kenya’s labour movement, dating back decades, and emphasizes its legitimacy and international recognition.

It suggested that the attacks may be linked to recent Labour Day announcements by William Ruto, including a 12% increase in general wages and a 15% increase in agricultural minimum wages.

According to the organization, these measures represent significant progress for Kenyan workers and should be supported.

The statement further notes that the government’s commitment to ratify key international labour protections may have contributed to the tensions.

These include the ILO Convention 189 on domestic workers’ rights and the ILO Convention 190 on workplace safety and dignity.

COTU argues that progressive labour protections and international standards appear to have “particularly irritated” Gachagua, especially amid concerns about his stance on vulnerable workers.

In its concluding remarks, COTU stated that it will not tolerate what it calls divisive politics, propaganda, and sustained attacks on the labour movement.

The organization reaffirms its commitment to defending workers’ rights, advancing social justice, promoting national unity and safeguarding the dignity of labour.

It emphasizes that no amount of political pressure, intimidation, or rhetoric will derail the mission of Kenya’s trade union movement.

The statement ends with a message of solidarity, signed by affiliated general secretaries of COTU.