The one mistake that could cost you KUCCPS university placement

NAIROBI Kenya May 6 – Students across the country are racing against time as the university and college placement portal closes at midnight today.

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) on Wednesday issued an urgent final call to all 2025 KCSE candidates to complete their applications before the 11:59pm deadline.

KUCCPS Chief Executive Officer Agnes Mercy Wahome warned that thousands of students risk missing out despite starting the application process.

“Many students have selected their courses and placed them in the course basket but have not clicked the final submission button,” Wahome said.

“Adding programmes in the basket is not an application. You must complete the process and submit your choices before the midnight deadline.”

The placement body has assured students and parents that there is enough space for everyone.

This year, applications have been opened for 508 institutions, including universities and TVET colleges, with a total capacity of over 1.4 million slots.

Out of these, more than 322,000 slots are in universities, while over 1.1 million are in TVET institutions.

KUCCPS data shows that out of 268,714 students who qualified for university with a C+ and above, about 207,000 had applied by Wednesday morning.

This means tens of thousands are yet to complete their applications with only hours to go.

Wahome also encouraged students to consider technical courses, noting strong performance in subjects like electricity, woodwork, music and drawing.

“Students should take advantage of the many opportunities available in technical programmes,” she said.

For those who miss the deadline or fail to secure their preferred courses, KUCCPS has announced a second revision window.

“We will reopen the system from May 16th to May 22nd for those who may need to adjust their choices,” Wahome said.

However, she emphasized that students should not wait, urging them to act immediately.

“The best chance is to apply now before the portal closes,” she added.