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A man is vaccinated against Ebola outside the Afia Himbi Health Centre in Goma on July 15, 2019/ AFP

Ebola Alert

Kenya confirms 16 Ebola suspected cases are negative

“I want to reassure all Kenyans that as of May 29th, we do not have any confirmed cases of Ebola Virus Disease within our borders,” PS Muthoni said.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29 — The government has assured Kenyans that there are currently no confirmed cases of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in the country, following comprehensive testing of suspected cases.

Speaking on Friday, Mary Muthoni Muriuki, Principal Secretary for the State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards, said all 16 suspected cases identified across the country have tested negative.

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“I want to reassure all Kenyans that as of May 29th, we do not have any confirmed cases of Ebola Virus Disease within our borders,” she said.

Muriuki noted that the country’s disease surveillance systems are functioning effectively, enabling rapid detection and response to potential threats.

“Our surveillance systems are working as intended—we have swiftly tested 16 suspected cases from across the country, and I can confirm that all have returned negative,” she added.

The update comes amid heightened regional vigilance following outbreaks reported in parts of East and Central Africa, prompting Kenya to intensify screening and monitoring at entry points and health facilities.

Health authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant, adhere to hygiene protocols, and report any suspected symptoms to the nearest health facility.

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