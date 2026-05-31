ODM factions hold parallel rallies in Machakos and Kisumu

NAIROBI, Kenya May 31 – Rival factions of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) are set to hold parallel political rallies in Machakos and Kisumu.

The Linda Mwananchi faction will begin its activities in Machakos County, where leaders and supporters are expected to attend a church service at AIC Kyanda.

The group will later hold a major rally in Machakos Town at 1:00 pm before proceeding to another engagement in Mlolongo.

The Linda Ground faction, led by Senator Oburu Oginga, is scheduled to host a major rally at Keremba Grounds in Kisumu County.

The Kisumu event, branded ‘Wabiro Kisumu,’ is expected to draw thousands of ODM supporters and leaders from across western Kenya, including delegations from Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Siaya and Kisii counties.