Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Moments before US Secret Service agents evacuated US President Trump after shooting at the 2026 White House Correspondents Dinner

Headlines

White House Correspondents Dinner rescheduled after shooting

The US President also took to Truth Social and said “the shooter has been apprehended” and he had “recommended that we ‘LET THE SHOW GO ON,'” but would be guided by law enforcement.

Published

WASHINGTON, Apr 26 – US President Trump has called for the White House Correspondents’ Dinner to be rescheduled for a date within the next month after a security incident during Saturday’s dinner, WHCA chairperson Weijia Jiang said.

President Trump insisted the annual event go ahead within 30 days and that the alleged shooting would not disrupt regular planned events but Jiang said law enforcement had insisted everyone leave the premises.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Guests had finished their first course when the gunshots could be heard outside the Washington Hilton ball room.

When asked how the event could return after the disruption, the US Security Service Director Sean Curran told reporters “we do this every day” when assessing security threats at events attended by the President and cabinet members.

President Trump was hastily evacuated after a suspected gunman tried to breach security and was shot by Secret Service, federal law enforcement officials told Axios.

After 30 minutes of confusion, WHCA chair Jiang announced that the program would resume shortly.

The US President also took to Truth Social and said “the shooter has been apprehended” and he had “recommended that we ‘LET THE SHOW GO ON,'” but would be guided by law enforcement.

Jiang later announced that “everyone is safe,” but law enforcement had decided to clear the building.

While he was speaking to reporters in the White House briefing room a bit ago, President Trump directed a personal thank you to Weijia Jiang – who was sitting in the front row asking questions and is president of the White House Correspondents Association, which puts on this event every year.

The hundred or so press in the room gave a quick round of applause. Mr Trump then joked she was going to give a “killer question”.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Headlines

Suspect at White House correspondents’ dinner charged with using firearms and assault

Jeanine Pirro, US Attorney for Washington, said the suspect is facing two counts of using a firearm during a crime of violence and assaulting...

11 minutes ago

Headlines

Trump confirms shooter at White House Correspondents’ Dinner in custody

Attendees were seen on the live broadcast ducking around their tables and taking cover. Multiple news outlets reported that gunshots were heard in the...

2 hours ago

Headlines

Trump evacuated from White House correspondents’ dinner after security incident

Trump, First Lady Melania, Vice President JD Vance not injured after security incident at White House correspondents' annual dinner

3 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Trump criticises UK and Starmer on response to US-Israel strikes on Iran

"This is not Winston Churchill we're dealing with," Trump said as he criticised PM Starmer and the UK

March 3, 2026

Sustainability Watch

Trump revokes landmark ruling that greenhouse gases endanger public health

Reversing the finding would reduce automobile manufacturers' spending by $2,400 per vehicle, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

February 13, 2026

Africa

US launches ‘powerful strikes’ against Islamic State in Nigeria, says Trump

The US Africa Command later said the strikes were carried out in co-ordination with Nigeria in the Sokoto state. Separately, Nigerian Foreign Minister Yusuf...

December 26, 2025

WHITE HOUSE

BBC says it will defend Trump defamation lawsuit over Panorama speech edit

Trump accused the broadcaster of defamation and of violating a trade practices law, according to court documents filed in Florida.

December 17, 2025

Headlines

White House blasts Nobel Committee for not awarding Peace Prize to Trump

WASHINGTON DC, Oct 10 – The White House has accused the Nobel Committee of placing “politics over peace” for awarding its most coveted prize...

October 10, 2025