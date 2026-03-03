Connect with us

DIPLOMACY

Trump criticises UK and Starmer on response to US-Israel strikes on Iran

“This is not Winston Churchill we’re dealing with,” Trump said as he criticised PM Starmer and the UK

Published

WASHINGTON, Mar 3 – US President Donald Trump has criticises UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the UK’s initial response to US-Israeli led strikes on Iran, saying “this is not Winston Churchill we’re dealing with”

Speaking when hosted German Chancellor at the White House, Trump said he’s “not happy” with the UK, and told reporters “everything’s been knocked out in Iran”

It comes after the US warned of an “imminent” Iranian attack in the Saudi city of Dhahran, a major centre for the oil industry and where a US consulate is located

Israel says it carried out new attacks on Iran’s “leadership compound” on Tuesday, including the presidential office – with more attacks on Tehran announced later.

The number of people killed in Iran since US-Israeli attacks began on Saturday has reached 787, the Red Crescent says

On international markets, oil and gas prices are up, while share prices are down.

The UK will send helicopters with counter-drone capabilities and air defence destroyer HMS Dragon to Cyprus, after attacks on a British base there, PM Keir Starmer announced.

The US and Israel struck Iran on Saturday, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran has retaliated with a wave of attacks across the region

