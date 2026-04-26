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Trump evacuated from White House correspondents’ dinner after security incident

Trump, First Lady Melania, Vice President JD Vance not injured after security incident at White House correspondents’ annual dinner

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WASHINGTON, Apr 25 – U.S. President Donald Trump has been evacuated from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner after what appears to be a security incident at the event, according to a live broadcast on Saturday night.

Attendees were seen on the live broadcast ducking around their tables and taking cover. Multiple news outlets reported that gunshots were heard in the White House ballroom.

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Trump, First Lady Melania, Vice President JD Vance not injured after security incident at White House correspondents’ annual dinner

Organizers announced that the program will resume momentarily, but did not offer more details.

This would mark President Trump’s first time attending the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

President Trump confirmed that the shooter at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner is in custody in his Truth Social post. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

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