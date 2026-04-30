New images show suspect taking selfies before Washington press dinner shooting

WASHINGTON DC, Apr 30 – New images included in a memorandum filed by the US government show Cole Tomas Allen – the man accused of opening fire at a White House Correspondents’ dinner last weekend – with weapons in a hotel room before the attack.

Prosecutors submitted the photos along with new details of the suspect’s activities before the 25 April incident in their motion to keep Allen detained pending trial.

The 31-year-old has pleaded not guilty to several charges, including attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump.

Prosecutors say the photos show Allen in his hotel room posing in front of a mirror with several weapons strapped to his body, including a sheathed knife, and a bag with ammunition.

Allen is accused of carrying a semi-automatic handgun, a pump-action shotgun and three knives as he charged past a security checkpoint at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner on Saturday.