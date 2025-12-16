BBC says it will defend Trump defamation lawsuit over Panorama speech edit

LONDON, Dec 16 – The BBC has said it will defend itself against a $5bn (£3.7bn) lawsuit filed by US President Donald Trump over an edit of his 6 January 2021 speech in a Panorama documentary.

Trump accused the broadcaster of defamation and of violating a trade practices law, according to court documents filed in Florida.

The BBC apologised to him last month, but rejected his demands for compensation and disagreed there was a “basis for a defamation claim”.

Trump’s legal team accused the BBC of defaming him by “intentionally, maliciously, and deceptively doctoring his speech”.

A BBC spokesperson said: “As we have made clear previously, we will be defending this case.”

They added: “We are not going to make further comment on ongoing legal proceedings.”

Trump said last month he planned to sue the BBC over the documentary, which aired in the UK ahead of the 2024 US election.

“I think I have to do it,” Trump told reporters then of his plans. “They changed the words coming out of my mouth.”

Why is Trump suing the BBC?

In his speech on 6 January 2021, before a riot at the US Capitol, Trump told a crowd: “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol, and we’re going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women.”

More than 50 minutes later in the speech, he said: “And we fight. We fight like hell.”

In the Panorama programme, a clip showed him as saying: “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol… and I’ll be there with you. And we fight. We fight like hell.”

The BBC acknowledged the edit had given “the mistaken impression” he had “made a direct call for violent action”, but disagreed that there was basis for a defamation claim.

An internal BBC memo leaked in November criticised how the speech was edited, and led to the resignations of the corporation’s director general, Tim Davie, and head of news, Deborah Turness.

Before Trump filed the lawsuit, lawyers for the BBC had given a lengthy response to the president’s claims.

They said there was no malice in the edit and that Trump was not harmed by the programme, having been re-elected shortly after it aired.

They also said the BBC did not have the rights to – and did not – distribute the Panorama programme on its US channels. While the documentary was available on BBC iPlayer, it was restricted to viewers in the UK.

Trump’s lawsuit cites agreements the BBC had with other distributors to show content, specifically one with a third-party media corporation that allegedly had licensing rights to the documentary outside the UK.

The BBC has not yet responded to these claims, nor has the company alleged to have the distribution agreement.