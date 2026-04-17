Oburu Says No Formal Engagement With UDA Yet, backs Zoning Plan

KISUMU, Kenya Apr 17 – ODM party leader Oburu Oginga has clarified that political engagements with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has not yet begun, dismissing reports suggesting that any negotiations had been halted.

Oburu said there is currently no formal process between the two parties, adding that any discussions, when initiated, will be conducted openly and transparently.

He also expressed support for zoning as one of the issues ODM would present once talks commence, noting that party positions will be guided by structured internal consultations.

At the same time, Oburu assured ODM members of a fair and democratic nomination process within the party, emphasizing unity and internal cohesion.

“We must protect our territory as the ODM party,” he said.

Oburu further stated that he maintains a good working relationship with President William Ruto and urged him to caution his allies against making disparaging remarks about ODM.

He specifically singled out criticism from UDA figures, including Amin Mohamed (UDA Secretary General) and Anwar Loitiptip (referred to as Kingi’s ally in political remarks), calling for restraint in political discourse.

The ODM leader reiterated that the party remains focused on strengthening its internal structures ahead of future political engagements and electoral preparations.