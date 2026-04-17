NACADA Seizes 1,843 Bottles of Counterfeit Alcohol in Kitui Town Crackdown

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 17 – The National Authority for the Campaign against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has seized 1,843 bottles of counterfeit alcohol in a major enforcement operation carried out in Kitui Town, following a multi-agency raid on a wines and spirits outlet on Thursday..

During the operation, officers also recovered approximately 80 litres of suspected ethanol stored in four 20-litre jerricans. The total value of the seized products is estimated at about Sh200,000. The proprietor of the outlet, a female suspect, was arrested and taken to Kitui Police Station, where she is being held pending further investigations.

Authorities said the raid was conducted based on actionable intelligence targeting a known distribution point linked to counterfeit alcoholic products. The operation also extended to two additional associated shops suspected of being part of the wider supply network.

All recovered exhibits have been secured for forensic analysis by the Government Chemist, with prosecution expected to be undertaken in collaboration with the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) and other relevant agencies.

NACADA has stepped up enforcement activities during the holiday period, citing increased risks to young people now that schools are closed. The Authority emphasized its continued vigilance in curbing drug and alcohol abuse across the country.

Speaking during the operation’s aftermath, NACADA’s Chief Executive Officer reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to protecting the public and enforcing the government’s directive on combating substance abuse.

The CEO noted that counterfeit alcohol remains a serious threat to public health, often posing life-threatening risks to consumers, while also undermining legitimate businesses and depriving the government of tax revenue.

“During this period when learning institutions are closed and children and youth are home for the holidays, we are on heightened alert and fully enforcing the President’s directive on the fight against drug abuse,” the CEO said.

He further warned that enforcement operations would continue nationwide, adding that syndicates involved in counterfeit alcohol distribution would not be tolerated.

“We will not allow counterfeit alcohol syndicates to poison our people or exploit our young generation. Let no parent think that because schools are out, we are off duty. We are more alert than ever,” he added.

Residents who witnessed the operation praised the crackdown, with one local resident—who requested anonymity—saying the outlet had been suspected of selling illicit drinks for months.

“They have been selling dangerous drinks for a long time,” the resident said. “When NACADA came, they acted fast and removed everything. People were afraid to speak before, but now we feel safer. We must protect our children.”

Investigations into the source and distribution network of the counterfeit alcohol are ongoing, as authorities intensify efforts to dismantle illicit supply chains across the region during the holiday enforcement campaign.