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Court Orders Bail for Journalist Linked to Alleged Staged Disappearance of Tuju

Journalist Zipporah Wambui had moved to the High Court seeking anticipatory bail and protection from arrest, arguing that the DCI’s public statement linking her to the alleged incident had placed her liberty, safety, and professional reputation at risk.

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NAIROBI,Kenya Apr 8- A Nairobi-based journalist has been granted anticipatory bail by the High Court after being named by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) as a person of interest in the alleged staged disappearance of former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju.

In orders issued on Monday, the court certified the application as urgent and admitted journalist Zipporah Wambui to a bond of KSh200,000 with one surety, or an alternative cash bail of the same amount. The court also directed that the application be served on the respondents and scheduled the matter for mention on May 6, 2026.

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Wambui had moved to the High Court seeking anticipatory bail and protection from arrest, arguing that the DCI’s public statement linking her to the alleged incident had placed her liberty, safety, and professional reputation at risk.

Through her lawyer, Danstan Omari, she told the court that the DCI identified her alongside three other individuals as persons allegedly involved in planning and coordinating the purported disappearance. She, however, denied any involvement and stated that she does not know the other individuals mentioned.

In her affidavit, Wambui explained that she only became aware of the alleged disappearance through media reports and communication from colleagues, like any other journalist covering a developing story. She added that her presence at press briefings in Karen was strictly in her professional capacity as a reporter covering a matter of public interest.

She maintained that any interactions with sources or persons linked to the story were part of lawful journalistic work aimed at gathering information.

The journalist further told the court that on April 3, 2026, the DCI, through its communications director John Marete, issued a public statement naming her as a person of interest in what investigators described as a staged disappearance involving Tuju.

She argued that the announcement created apprehension of arrest or harassment despite her having committed no offence. Efforts to seek clarification from the DCI on her inclusion in the statement, she said, did not yield any response.

Wambui, who has over 15 years’ experience in journalism and is accredited by the Media Council of Kenya, told the court she is a law-abiding citizen willing to cooperate with any lawful investigations.

She sought court protection, including orders restraining the DCI and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions from arresting, harassing, or intimidating her without due process, citing the need to safeguard her constitutional rights, including media freedom and the right to liberty.

The matter will be mentioned on May 6, 2026, for further directions.

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