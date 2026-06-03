United opposition to back single candidate in Ol Kalou By-election

NAIROBI, Kenya, JUN 3 — The United Alternative Government has resolved to field a single candidate in the upcoming Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election scheduled for July 16, 2026.

The formation’s convenor Kalonzo Musyoka said the move is aimed at consolidating opposition strength and prioritizing national interests over individual political ambitions.

“The coalition will rely on an independent scientific survey and credible opinion polling to identify the most viable candidate capable of securing victory and effectively representing the people of Ol Kalou,” the Wiper Party Leader said.

The parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of area MP David Njuguna on March 29, 2026, while undergoing treatment in Nairobi after a long illness.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has cleared nine candidates to contest in the by-election.

Among the front-runners are United Democratic Alliance candidate Samuel Nyaga, Sammy Nyotho of the Democratic Congress Party, and Wilson Kigwa of the Jubilee Party.

The opposition has called on electoral authorities and security agencies to ensure a free, fair, and transparent electoral process, warning against voter bribery, misuse of public resources, and voter intimidation.