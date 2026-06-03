Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

United opposition to back single candidate in Ol Kalou By-election

“The candidate will be identified through an independent scientific survey and credible opinion polling to determine the aspirant best placed to secure victory and advance the interests of the people of Ol Kalou,” Kalonzo stated.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, JUN 3 — The United Alternative Government has resolved to field a single candidate in the upcoming Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election scheduled for July 16, 2026.

The formation’s convenor Kalonzo Musyoka said the move is aimed at consolidating opposition strength and prioritizing national interests over individual political ambitions.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The coalition will rely on an independent scientific survey and credible opinion polling to identify the most viable candidate capable of securing victory and effectively representing the people of Ol Kalou,” the Wiper Party Leader said.

The parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of area MP David Njuguna on March 29, 2026, while undergoing treatment in Nairobi after a long illness.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has cleared nine candidates to contest in the by-election.

Among the front-runners are United Democratic Alliance candidate Samuel Nyaga, Sammy Nyotho of the Democratic Congress Party, and Wilson Kigwa of the Jubilee Party.

The opposition has called on electoral authorities and security agencies to ensure a free, fair, and transparent electoral process, warning against voter bribery, misuse of public resources, and voter intimidation.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Loreto Girls Limuru Closed Indefinitely Following Student Unrest

The school management directed all parents to pick up their daughters immediately following the disturbance.

40 minutes ago

Kenya

Kenya-US Disease Preparedness Agreement Began in 2015, CS Duale Reveals

CS Duale says the agreement was signed on July 24, 2015, under the administration of former President Uhuru Kenyatta as part of a broader...

48 minutes ago

Kenya

Journalists Eyeing 2027 Seats Must Notify MCK – CEO David Omwoyo

Omwoyo said the move is aimed at ensuring journalists pursuing political ambitions are not unfairly disadvantaged or forced out of newsrooms prematurely.

1 hour ago

Kenya

Energy Ministry Withdraws KPLC Tariff Review Application, Assures Consumers of Stable Electricity Supply

CS Wandayi said the decision followed consultations within government and engagement with key stakeholders in the energy sector.

2 hours ago

Kenya

JOOTRH Activates Ebola Emergency Preparedness Measures Amid Uganda Outbreak Fears

Hospital management said the facility has intensified its readiness to detect, isolate and manage suspected Ebola cases.

2 hours ago

County News

EACC arrests Nyamira Assembly Clerk over office block tender fraud

EACC has arrested Nyamira County Assembly Clerk Duke Simeon Onyari over alleged procurement irregularities and the suspected loss of Sh30 million in an office...

3 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Ruto Receives Credentials from Four New Envoys at State House

During the ceremony, Zulu-Mmola conveyed a formal invitation from Cyril Ramaphosa inviting President Ruto for an upcoming State visit to South Africa. She also...

and 4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

10 individuals, firms to repay Sh51.5mn obtained in Kilifi County fraud scheme

Ten individuals and firms convicted over a Sh51.5 million Kilifi County fraud scheme face hefty fines and lengthy jail terms after EACC prosecution.

5 hours ago