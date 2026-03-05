Sossion Signals Potential Comeback to KNUT Ahead of April Elections

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 5 – Former nominated Member of Parliament Wilson Sossion has signaled a potential comeback to Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) as it prepares for its upcoming elections next month.

In an interview with TV47 Kenya, Sossion revealed that he has already met the necessary eligibility requirements and is now contemplating the right moment to make a formal declaration of his intention to contest.

“Maybe what is remaining for me is to make a concrete pronouncement, which I will do at the right time,” he said.

The former union boss added that he has already taken steps to ensure that his candidacy is uncontested.

He has formally notified the current KNUT Secretary-General, Collins Oyuu, of his intention to run, and has ensured that all union dues are up to date.

“I have written to Secretary-General Collins Oyuu notifying him of my candidature, and my union dues are fully paid,” he said. “In fact, I am among the most loyal members of KNUT. I have not only paid dues up to June 2026 but have also settled supplementary contributions.”

Sossion emphasized that the KNUT constitution allows former union officials to vie for leadership positions.

“Those who qualify to contest for the Secretary-General position are those who have served as officials. I have held multiple roles in KNUT for over 20 years,” he stated.

He also dismissed claims suggesting that his previous exit from the teaching profession could bar him from contesting.

“The Secretary-General of a union does not have to be an employee of the trade,” he clarified.

Sossion, who served as KNUT Secretary-General from December 9, 2013, to June 25, 2021, was a key figure in negotiations and disputes between teachers and the government during his tenure.

His leadership period was marked by intense engagement with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) on matters of teachers’ welfare, union membership, and labour rights.

Sossion’s potential return comes on the back of a significant legal victory against the TSC. The Court of Appeal has ruled that the deregistration and termination of veteran teacher and former Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) leader Wilson Sossion was unlawful, a decision that could pave the way for his bid as secretary-general in the upcoming April union elections.

The appellate court found that the processes leading to Sossion’s dismissal violated employment laws, reinforcing the protection of teachers’ rights under Kenya’s legal framework.