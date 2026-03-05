Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Sossion Signals Potential Comeback to KNUT Ahead of April Elections

Sossion said he has already met the necessary eligibility requirements.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 5 – Former nominated Member of Parliament Wilson Sossion has signaled a potential comeback to Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) as it prepares for its upcoming elections next month.

In an interview with TV47 Kenya, Sossion revealed that he has already met the necessary eligibility requirements and is now contemplating the right moment to make a formal declaration of his intention to contest.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Maybe what is remaining for me is to make a concrete pronouncement, which I will do at the right time,” he said.

The former union boss added that he has already taken steps to ensure that his candidacy is uncontested.

He has formally notified the current KNUT Secretary-General, Collins Oyuu, of his intention to run, and has ensured that all union dues are up to date.

“I have written to Secretary-General Collins Oyuu notifying him of my candidature, and my union dues are fully paid,” he said. “In fact, I am among the most loyal members of KNUT. I have not only paid dues up to June 2026 but have also settled supplementary contributions.”

Sossion emphasized that the KNUT constitution allows former union officials to vie for leadership positions.

“Those who qualify to contest for the Secretary-General position are those who have served as officials. I have held multiple roles in KNUT for over 20 years,” he stated.

He also dismissed claims suggesting that his previous exit from the teaching profession could bar him from contesting.

“The Secretary-General of a union does not have to be an employee of the trade,” he clarified.

Sossion, who served as KNUT Secretary-General from December 9, 2013, to June 25, 2021, was a key figure in negotiations and disputes between teachers and the government during his tenure.

His leadership period was marked by intense engagement with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) on matters of teachers’ welfare, union membership, and labour rights.

Sossion’s potential return comes on the back of a significant legal victory against the TSC. The Court of Appeal has ruled that the deregistration and termination of veteran teacher and former Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) leader Wilson Sossion was unlawful, a decision that could pave the way for his bid as secretary-general in the upcoming April union elections.

The appellate court found that the processes leading to Sossion’s dismissal violated employment laws, reinforcing the protection of teachers’ rights under Kenya’s legal framework.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Tubi Mohammed sworn-in as new Isiolo South legislator

United Democratic Alliance flag-bearer garnered 7,352 votes against his sister Bina Tubi vying on the Jubilee Party, who finished a distant second with 634...

45 minutes ago

Top stories

Orengo Claims Raila May Have Been Forced to Travel to India Before Death

Orengo said he believes Raila was compelled to travel under conditions that warrant scrutiny.

2 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto Receives Credentials From Three New Ambassadors to Kenya

President Ruto assured the ambassadors of his full support as they begin their duties and expressed confidence in the strengthening of bilateral ties.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Unveils “Experience Wonder” Global Tourism Campaign to Attract International Travelers

The campaign, unveiled at ITB Berlin 2026, responds to evolving global travel trends, including the growing demand for authentic and immersive experiences.

3 hours ago

Top stories

KMPDU Suspends Doctors’ Strike in Meru Following New Agreement

KMPDU National Chairperson Abidan Mwachi said the agreement addresses long-standing concerns on promotions, contractual employment, and study leave, marking a major victory for healthcare...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Johnson & Johnson Foundation Launches Sh500,000 Nursing Education Fund in Kenya

Loans attract a competitive interest rate of 4% per year, with flexible repayment options of up to five years.

4 hours ago

Kenya

Israel Assures Kenyans and Foreign Nationals of Safety Amid Iran Conflict

Behar says Kenyans and other foreigners in Israel have full access to shelters, similar to local residents.

7 hours ago

Top stories

Traders Count Losses After KeNHA Demolishes Kiosks Along Thika Superhighway at Roysambu

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 5 – Hundreds of traders operating in Roysambu and Kasarani along the Thika Superhighway are counting losses worth millions of shillings...

7 hours ago