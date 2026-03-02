Connect with us

NACADA Night Raid in Nandi Seizes 2,400 Stones of Cannabis and Illicit Vodka

One suspect was arrested and is set to face court, while all seized items have been secured as evidence.

Published

KAPSABET, Kenya, Mar 2 – A late-night, intelligence-led operation in Kapsabet Town has delivered a major blow to local narcotics and illicit alcohol networks operating within residential areas.

The crackdown, conducted near the Kapsabet Showground in Bondeni between 9:00 p.m. and 12:30 a.m., uncovered 2,400 stones of cannabis, a 20-litre jerrican suspected to contain cannabis seeds, and 116 bottles of contraband vodka believed to have originated from Uganda.

The operation highlighted the danger of criminal activities occurring close to school-going children, exposing minors to drugs. NACADA CEO Dr. Anthony Omerikwa noted that the involvement of an adult in such illicit trade underscores the urgent need for community protection.

“Protection of our communities is paramount. We are executing intelligence-led crackdowns to dismantle supply chains while strengthening prevention programmes,” Dr. Omerikwa said.

He emphasized that NACADA’s approach combines supply suppression through targeted enforcement with demand reduction via prevention initiatives in schools, families, and communities.

The Nandi operation follows similar coordinated raids in Trans Nzoia County, where NACADA recovered over 400 litres of unlicensed ethanol and dismantled a cannabis-selling ring at Kitale Bus Park, arresting multiple suspects.

Dr. Omerikwa warned that these actions are a strong signal to individuals profiting from narcotics and illicit alcohol distribution. He urged communities to stay vigilant and report suspicious activity, emphasizing that enforcement and prevention must go hand in hand to protect children and families.

