This video screeshot shows sections of the Nairobi-JKIA expressway which was flooded due to heavy rains on November 28, 2021.

Kenya

Kenya Met Predicts Heavy Rainfall in Nairobi Within the Next 24 Hours

The advisory, effective from 9:00pm Thursday until 9:00pm Friday cautions that the rainfall could disrupt transportation and flood low-lying areas if drainage systems become overwhelmed.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 12 – The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has issued a rainfall advisory for Nairobi and surrounding counties, warning residents to prepare for moderate to heavy rain over the next 24 hours.

“This is the beginning of the March–May long rains season, a period typically characterized by increased precipitation across Kenya,” a KMD spokesperson said. “Residents are advised to stay alert, monitor official forecasts, and avoid flood-prone areas during periods of heavy rainfall.”

According to the department, Nairobi and neighboring counties are particularly vulnerable to localized flooding, largely due to rapid urban development and inadequate drainage infrastructure in some regions.

Authorities have urged the public to take necessary precautions, especially in flood-prone neighborhoods.

Kenyans have been advised to avoid driving or walking through flooded areas, keep updated via KMD’s official website and social media channels and take measures to protect property and ensure family safety during heavy rains.

