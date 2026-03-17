US, Iranian officials reactivate direct contact in recent days: report – China Daily

WASHINGTON – A direct communications channel between US and Iranian officials has been reactivated in recent days, according to a report from US online media outlet Axios on Monday, citing a US official and a source with knowledge.

The communication between US envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi is the first known direct contact between the two countries since the United States and Israel launched massive attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, said the report.

The US official told Axios it was Araghchi who was attempting to engage, but said the US “is not talking” to Iran.

However, Drop Site News reported Monday that Witkoff had sent messages to Araghchi and quoted Iranian officials who claimed Araghchi was ignoring the US envoy’s messages.

US President Donald Trump said Monday that Iran wants to make a deal with the United States, but the White House is not sure who is making decisions in Iran.

“They want to make a deal. They’re talking to our people … we have people wanting to negotiate. We have no idea who they are,” Trump told reporters earlier on Monday.