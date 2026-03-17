EU mulls naval mission expansion in Middle East – China Daily

European Union foreign ministers considered extending the bloc’s Aspides naval mission to the Strait of Hormuz at a meeting in Brussels, Belgium on Monday, amid the ongoing conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran.

On the weekend, US President Donald Trump urged several countries to deploy vessels to help secure the waterway.

EU ministers plan to take up the possible expansion of Aspides to the strait during Monday’s Brussels session, Euronews reported.

However, Germany’s Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on Sunday that he was cautious about expanding the naval mission.

Wadephul said that the deployment intended to facilitate commercial transits through the Red Sea was “not effective”.

“And that is why I am very skeptical that extending Aspides to the Strait of Hormuz would provide greater security,” he said in an interview with Germany’s ARD television.

Aspides is an EU naval mission launched in the Red Sea in February 2024 in response to Houthi attacks on international shipping. The mission currently has one Italian and one Greek warship under its command and can draw on a French frigate and another Italian vessel for backup.

With the Strait of Hormuz largely closed since US and Israeli strikes began on Feb 28, some European officials are weighing whether the EU operation could help reopen sea lanes in the Gulf.

Washington is ramping up pressure on European and Asian partners to help secure the vital oil corridor after energy prices spiked following US–Israeli strikes on Iran.

About 20 percent of the world’s oil transits through the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran said last week it would shut the waterway in retaliation for the US-Israeli strikes against it, and has since targeted several vessels in the area.

Despite Washington’s efforts to calm energy markets, oil has climbed past $100 a barrel, stoking concerns about inflation and slower growth.

Greece will not join military operations in the Strait of Hormuz, a government spokesperson said.

Denmark’s foreign minister, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, said Copenhagen must “remain open” to consider contributing to securing the strait.

A German government spokesperson stated on Monday that the conflict in Iran does not involve the military alliance NATO, and Germany will not take part in military action to keep the strait open for merchant shipping during the crisis.