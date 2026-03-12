Connect with us

IEBC Begins Interviews for 12,000 Temporary Voter Registration Jobs

The electoral body confirmed that it had already shortlisted applicants and notified the successful candidates.

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 12 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has begun interviewing candidates for more than 12,000 temporary positions linked to the upcoming Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) exercise.

“Kindly note that for those who applied for the ECVR temporary jobs, the Commission has shortlisted candidates and communicated to the shortlisted persons. Interviews are currently ongoing,” the IEBC said.

According to the commission, applicants who successfully pass the interviews will later undergo training to prepare them for their duties during the voter registration exercise.

“The Commission will communicate to the successful candidates and inform them when the training will begin,” the statement added.

The temporary positions were advertised earlier this year to support the implementation of the voter registration exercise nationwide. IEBC said the staff will play a key role in ensuring the efficient and smooth conduct of the ECVR programme.

The commission is seeking to recruit 10,780 voter registration clerks, 1,450 voter registration assistants, and 290 ICT clerks. All the positions are temporary and will run for 30 days during the registration exercise.

To qualify, applicants were required to be Kenyan citizens aged 19 years and above and have attained at least a C- (minus) grade in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination. Candidates were also required to demonstrate basic computer and ICT skills.

Meanwhile, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon recently disclosed that the commission will require Ksh6.9 billion to conduct voter registration ahead of the 2027 General Election.

In addition, the electoral body will need Ksh12.4 billion for staff wages and another Ksh6.2 billion to replace aging Kenya Integrated Election Management System (KIEMS) kits used during elections.

