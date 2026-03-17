Weather Update: Heavy Rains to continue across Most Regions

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 17 – The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has forecast widespread rainfall across several parts of the country from Wednesday to Monday with intensity expected to increase from Thursday.

According to the department, this coincides with the onset of the March–May long rains season, which typically brings heavier precipitation to many regions.

According to KMD, rainfall is expected in the highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin, Rift Valley, South-eastern Lowlands and the Coastal Region.

It warned that some areas may experience isolated heavy rainfall, which could affect travel, farming, and other outdoor activities.

“Rainfall is expected over the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, the South-eastern Lowlands and the Coastal region,” KMD posted on its official X account.

Parts of northeastern and northwestern Kenya are likely to remain mostly sunny and dry, although occasional rainfall cannot be ruled out.

“Residents in these regions should still remain alert to occasional showers during the week,” the agency advised.

It pointed out that daytime temperatures above 30°C will be experienced in the Coast, northeastern, and northwestern Kenya, with hot conditions expected for most of the week.

It stated further that night-time temperatures could drop below 10°C in the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, Central Rift Valley, North Rift, and areas near Mount Kilimanjaro, where high altitude contributes to cooler nights.

KMD urged residents, farmers, and travelers to follow daily county-specific forecasts via the KMD website, official social media channels, or the FASTA-Ken weather app.

It also emphasized the need for precautions in areas expecting heavy rainfall to prevent flooding, landslides, or other hazards.

“The week of March 17 to March 23 is expected to be dominated by rainfall across much of the country, marking the early stages of the long rains season. Residents should remain alert to updates as precipitation patterns develop and intensify throughout the week,” it stated.