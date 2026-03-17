Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

This video screeshot shows sections of the Nairobi-JKIA expressway which was flooded due to heavy rains on November 28, 2021.

Kenya

Weather Update: Heavy Rains to continue across Most Regions

Kenya Meteorological Department stated that this coincides with the onset of the March–May long rains season, which typically brings heavier precipitation to many regions.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 17 – The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has forecast widespread rainfall across several parts of the country from Wednesday to Monday with intensity expected to increase from Thursday.

According to the department, this coincides with the onset of the March–May long rains season, which typically brings heavier precipitation to many regions.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to KMD, rainfall is expected in the highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin, Rift Valley, South-eastern Lowlands and the Coastal Region.

It warned that some areas may experience isolated heavy rainfall, which could affect travel, farming, and other outdoor activities.

“Rainfall is expected over the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, the South-eastern Lowlands and the Coastal region,” KMD posted on its official X account.

Parts of northeastern and northwestern Kenya are likely to remain mostly sunny and dry, although occasional rainfall cannot be ruled out.

“Residents in these regions should still remain alert to occasional showers during the week,” the agency advised.

It pointed out that daytime temperatures above 30°C will be experienced in the Coast, northeastern, and northwestern Kenya, with hot conditions expected for most of the week.

It stated further that night-time temperatures could drop below 10°C in the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, Central Rift Valley, North Rift, and areas near Mount Kilimanjaro, where high altitude contributes to cooler nights.

KMD urged residents, farmers, and travelers to follow daily county-specific forecasts via the KMD website, official social media channels, or the FASTA-Ken weather app.

It also emphasized the need for precautions in areas expecting heavy rainfall to prevent flooding, landslides, or other hazards.

“The week of March 17 to March 23 is expected to be dominated by rainfall across much of the country, marking the early stages of the long rains season. Residents should remain alert to updates as precipitation patterns develop and intensify throughout the week,” it stated.

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Koimburi Proposes 2 Hours for Kikuyu Debate in Parliament

Kuimburi pointed out that the proposal aims to promote the use of local languages in legislative debates.

46 minutes ago

Kenya

UDA Schedules Nomination for Emurua Dikirr and Ward By-Elections

The by-elections are part of efforts to fill vacant positions following recent resignations or other political developments in the respective constituencies and wards.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Health Ministry Defends Supplementary Budget as Cancer Agency Seeks Sh250mn for Prevention and Diagnosis

The request comes as the health sector defends its broader funding needs before lawmakers.

2 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto pledges to restore Nairobi Hospital to premier status

The President warned that no individual or group would be allowed to “hold it hostage,” as he urged decisive action against any exploitation of...

3 hours ago

Kenya

EACC recovers Sh10mnn from former Homa Bay county official

Investigations by the EACC revealed that Odhiambo, while employed on permanent and pensionable terms by Homa Bay County, simultaneously held a similar position at...

3 hours ago

Kenya

DPP Arraigns Man for Supplying Live Garden Ants to Foreigners

The suspect is also linked to a consignment seized in Bangkok on March 10

5 hours ago

Kenya

City Hall Urges Residents in Riperian lands to Relocate After Shauri Moyo Building Collapse

The tragedy claimed four lives and left several others injured.

5 hours ago

Kenya

Suspected Drug Trafficker Arrested in Limuru as Police Seize Cannabis Haul

According to the DCI, the officers acted on credible intelligence to intercept a dark blue car, at Mutarakwa Trading Centre.

6 hours ago