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Matiang’i responds to Ruto insults during his tour of Narok County on Mar 17, 2026.

Kenya

“Sikuli kwa bibi yako”, Matiang’i hits back at Ruto over ‘gym’ insults

Matiang’i calls out Ruto’s remarks, warning Kenya’s politics is sinking into insults instead of focusing on real issues.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 17 – Presidential hopeful Fred Matiang’i on Tuesday fired back at President William Ruto, calling for respect and maturity in leadership as the political temperature ahead of 2027 continues to rise.

Speaking in Narok while meeting Jubilee Party delegates, Matiang’i took issue with remarks by President Ruto, who had earlier mocked his opponents weight and eating habits.

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“Kwanza mimi nauliza wengine waende gym… Wacheni kula chakula mingi… Tumbo karibu inaparsuka…” Ruto said, in comments widely seen as targeting opposition leaders.

In his response Matiang’i, said he has always avoided attacking the President out of respect for the office.

“First of all mimi sijui kwa nini unasumbuka vile nakula kwa sababu mimi sikuli kwa bibi yako. Mimi hujaona… yeah, hujaona nikija… yeah, hujaona nikija kutafuta chakula kwa bibi yako ama kwa watu wako,” he said.

“I respect the office of the President. Katiba yetu inaonyesha wazi that the person in that office is a symbol of national unity.”

He added that he has deliberately chosen to stay away from personal attacks, even when under pressure to respond.

“I don’t like talking about personal things or attacking other leaders. We must be the change that we desire,” Matiang’i told the crowd.

Matiang’i warned that the country risks lowering the dignity of leadership if politicians continue engaging in insults and personal jabs.

“Kenyans expect those who seek leadership to be measured, mature and decent—even in the language we use,” he said.

He expressed concern that young people are watching closely.

“Watoto wetu hawawezi kuamka asubuhi watupate tukitukanana. That destroys the image of leadership,” he added.

Matiang’i suggested that the President’s tone signals pressure as political competition intensifies.

“If he is going this low, it means he is cornered and desperate,” Matiang’i claimed.

He urged religious leaders and senior government officials to advise the President to tone down.

“Mwambie atulie… you are carrying a very heavy responsibility,” he said.

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