OPINION: Africa and China at 70: A Partnership Shaping the Next Global Order

At a time when the international order is increasingly shaped by conflict, strategic rivalry and economic uncertainty, the relationship between China and Africa is entering a significant new phase. As the two sides mark 70 years of diplomatic relations, Beijing is signalling that the partnership remains a central pillar of its global engagement and one that could shape Africa’s economic trajectory in the decades ahead.

During China’s Two Sessions annual legislative meeting in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi highlighted the enduring nature of China–Africa relations, describing a partnership that has grown steadily across decades of political and economic change. Over seventy years, the relationship has developed from early diplomatic solidarity into one of the most consequential economic partnerships on the continent.

Today, China stands as Africa’s largest trading partner, a major investor in infrastructure, and an increasingly important collaborator in sectors ranging from manufacturing and energy to technology and digital connectivity.

Across the continent, Chinese-supported projects have transformed infrastructure and connectivity. Railways, highways, ports and industrial parks financed and built through Chinese cooperation have reshaped economic landscapes and improved regional integration. Yet the next phase of the partnership appears to be shifting beyond infrastructure toward trade expansion and deeper economic integration.

One of the most significant developments announced recently is China’s decision to implement zero-tariff treatment on 100 percent of tariff lines for products from Africa, a policy aimed at expanding African exports into the Chinese market. For African producers, the move potentially opens access to one of the largest consumer markets in the world.

If fully utilised, this initiative could create unprecedented opportunities for agricultural exporters, manufacturers and emerging industries across the continent. However, access alone does not automatically translate into economic transformation. The real test for African economies will be whether they can use this opening to move beyond raw commodity exports and instead strengthen value-added production, agro-processing and industrial manufacturing.

Without strategic planning and industrial policy, preferential access risks reinforcing existing trade patterns rather than reshaping them.

Another notable development is the designation of the coming year as the China–Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges, with hundreds of cultural, educational and social activities planned across the two regions. While trade and infrastructure often dominate discussions about the partnership, long-term cooperation is also built through deeper societal engagement.

Educational exchanges, cultural programmes and youth initiatives will increasingly shape how future generations in Africa and China understand each other. Over time, such interaction helps anchor diplomatic ties within broader social relationships, strengthening the foundation for sustained cooperation.

The broader geopolitical environment also underscores the growing importance of China–Africa relations. In an increasingly fragmented world, many African countries are seeking diverse partnerships that support development while respecting national sovereignty. China’s approach—often framed around principles of mutual development and non-interference—continues to resonate with many governments across the continent.

This partnership has naturally attracted intense discussion across the continent, reflecting both its scale and its strategic importance. But such debate is a sign of maturity. As Africa deepens its engagement with China, the focus should increasingly shift from questioning the relationship itself to ensuring that it delivers greater value addition, industrial growth and long-term economic opportunity for African economies.

The China–Africa relationship has clearly moved beyond its early years of symbolic solidarity. It has evolved into a complex economic and diplomatic partnership with tangible implications for the continent’s future development.

As both sides commemorate seven decades of diplomatic engagement, the central question is no longer whether the relationship will deepen. That trajectory is already clear.

The more important question is whether African countries will position themselves strategically enough to maximise the opportunities now emerging. If governments prioritise industrialisation, technology transfer and value creation, the partnership could become a powerful driver of economic transformation.

Seventy years of diplomatic friendship have laid a strong foundation. Seventy years on, the relationship has moved beyond symbolism. The task ahead is clear: Africa must ensure that deeper ties with China translate into factories, jobs, value addition and the kind of structural change the continent has pursued for decades.

Elijah Mwangi is a scholar based in Nairobi; he comments on local and global matters.