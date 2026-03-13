Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro

Kenya

Nyoro warns EPRA against fuel price hike ahead of tomorrow’s announcement

Nyoro has previously threatened to “name and shame” officials involved in inflating fuel costs.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 13 – Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro on Friday sustained his warning to the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), urging the agency not to raise fuel prices in, saying the country’s current fuel stock was purchased before the recent global oil disruptions.

Nyoro said the government should not shift the burden onto Kenyans by blaming “landing costs” and the ongoing war in the Middle East for a potential price increase.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Some people have started meeting and thinking of raising fuel prices, and they have begun talking about Iran,” Nyoro said, referring to speculation about rising global oil prices.

“All the oil in Kenya, all the reserves, were imported before the instability in the Middle East. The prices Kenyans pay now are based on past costs. You have no right to increase fuel prices even by one shilling.”

Nyoro, a vocal critic of President William Ruto, cited the impact of taxes and levies on fuel prices.

He called for an immediate review of the 8 percent VAT and the seven-shilling-per-liter fuel levy introduced in 2024, saying these add unnecessary burden to consumers.

“Desperate times call for desperate measures,” Nyoro said. “The government must consider removing these levies as an intermediary measure. Kenyans cannot be made to pay more while the oil is already in the country at lower prices.”

“Kenya is our business, Africa is our business,” Nyoro said. “We cannot let personal interests dictate national decisions, especially when it comes to essential commodities like fuel.”

The warning comes as EPRA prepares to announce new fuel prices on Saturday, a move that could have wide-reaching effects on transport costs, inflation, and household budgets across the country.

Nyoro has previously threatened to “name and shame” officials involved in inflating fuel costs, as well as those connected to government-to-government fuel deals.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

KNCHR Sets April 3 Deadline for Victims to Submit Human Rights Reparations Claims

The commission urged individuals affected by past violations, particularly those linked to recent protests and demonstrations, to come forward with evidence supporting their claims.

13 minutes ago

Kenya

CS Wandayi Assures Kenyans of Steady Petroleum Supply Despite Middle East Crisis

Wandayi assured Kenyans that measures have been put in place to maintain adequate fuel reserves and prevent supply disruptions.

33 minutes ago

Kenya

Six Convicted Over Robberies Linked to Killing of Former Kabete MP George Mucha

The court found the first, second, third and fourth accused persons guilty on several counts of robbery with violence after concluding that the prosecution...

1 hour ago

Top stories

Over 5,500 Kenyans Join Linda Mwananchi Movement After Sifuna Launches Website

The Nairobi Senator unveiled the online platform on March 13, urging supporters to register and connect with the movement through its website and social...

2 hours ago

Top stories

Kaplong–Kisii Road Reopens After Flooding Forced Closure

KeNHA confirmed that the road is now accessible after engineers assessed the bridge and established that its structural integrity had not been compromised by...

2 hours ago

Kenya

ODM announces date for Migori delegates elections

ODM has opened the race for county leadership in Migori County after announcing delegates elections set for March 22.

3 hours ago

Kenya

MoH warns on building collapse risk as rains persist

The Health Ministry has issued a safety alert as heavy rains raise the risk of buildings collapsing across Kenya, urging residents to stay away...

3 hours ago

Top stories

Rastafarian Community Defends Religious Use of Cannabis in Petition Before High Court

In the case, the community says laws prohibiting the private use of cannabis violate their constitutional rights, particularly the freedom of religion.

3 hours ago