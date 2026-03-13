Nyoro warns EPRA against fuel price hike ahead of tomorrow’s announcement

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 13 – Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro on Friday sustained his warning to the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), urging the agency not to raise fuel prices in, saying the country’s current fuel stock was purchased before the recent global oil disruptions.

Nyoro said the government should not shift the burden onto Kenyans by blaming “landing costs” and the ongoing war in the Middle East for a potential price increase.

“Some people have started meeting and thinking of raising fuel prices, and they have begun talking about Iran,” Nyoro said, referring to speculation about rising global oil prices.

“All the oil in Kenya, all the reserves, were imported before the instability in the Middle East. The prices Kenyans pay now are based on past costs. You have no right to increase fuel prices even by one shilling.”

Nyoro, a vocal critic of President William Ruto, cited the impact of taxes and levies on fuel prices.

He called for an immediate review of the 8 percent VAT and the seven-shilling-per-liter fuel levy introduced in 2024, saying these add unnecessary burden to consumers.

“Desperate times call for desperate measures,” Nyoro said. “The government must consider removing these levies as an intermediary measure. Kenyans cannot be made to pay more while the oil is already in the country at lower prices.”

“Kenya is our business, Africa is our business,” Nyoro said. “We cannot let personal interests dictate national decisions, especially when it comes to essential commodities like fuel.”

The warning comes as EPRA prepares to announce new fuel prices on Saturday, a move that could have wide-reaching effects on transport costs, inflation, and household budgets across the country.

Nyoro has previously threatened to “name and shame” officials involved in inflating fuel costs, as well as those connected to government-to-government fuel deals.