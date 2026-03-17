UDA Schedules Nomination for Emurua Dikirr and Ward By-Elections

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 17 — The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has announced that it will hold the nomination of candidates for the Emurua Dikirr by-election as well as Porro and Endo ward by-elections on March 28.

According to National Elections Board Chairman Anthony Mwaura, the candidate listing process will take place from March 17 to 20, ahead of the official nomination day.

The by-elections are part of efforts to fill vacant positions following recent resignations or other political developments in the respective constituencies and wards.

UDA leaders have urged interested party members to complete all necessary documentation and comply with the party’s nomination procedures within the stipulated timeline.

The by-elections are being closely watched, with local and national observers highlighting their potential impact on political dynamics in Emurua Dikirr constituency and surrounding counties.