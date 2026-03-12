KFS, KEMRI explore collaboration to develop plant-based medicines from forests

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 12 — The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) and the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) on Wednesday held talks on potential collaboration to develop plant-based medicines from forest resources while promoting conservation and sustainable harvesting.

Forests are increasingly viewed as a key source of bioactive compounds used in both traditional and modern medicine, as global interest grows in safe, sustainable, and locally sourced remedies.

“Forests are emerging as an important frontier in the development of natural, plant-based medicines, providing a rich source of bioactive compounds used in both traditional and modern therapeutic research,” KFS said in a statement.

KFS hosted officials from KEMRI at its headquarters in Nairobi for discussions on how forest biodiversity could support the research and development of alternative medicines derived from trees and other forest species.

The talks focused on tree growing, sustainable harvesting of medicinal materials, and the potential role of KFS in providing technical support for the propagation of medicinal tree species.

The two institutions also explored ways to involve local communities in cultivating and managing medicinal plants, a move officials said could help support both forest conservation and rural livelihoods.

“As global interest grows in safe, sustainable, and locally sourced remedies, forests present new opportunities to harness biodiversity for health innovation while supporting conservation,” KFS said.

The meeting was led by Principal Senior Deputy Chief Conservator of Forests Clement Ng’oriareng and Elijah Maritim Songok, alongside officials from both institutions.

Officials said the collaboration could help advance research, conservation, and sustainable use of Kenya’s forest biodiversity, while supporting health innovation and economic development.