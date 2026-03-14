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Raphael Tuju

Kenya

Tuju alleges powerful govt figure wanted to buy his Karen property

The Raphael Tuju Karen property dispute has taken a dramatic turn after the former Cabinet Secretary alleged powerful interests targeted his land when he refused to sell.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 14 – Former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju now claims that the truth behind his ongoing property dispute will soon come out, alleging that powerful and unnamed individuals in government are behind his current troubles after he refused to sell his prime Karen property.

Speaking after being evicted from the property, Tuju said a senior person in government had previously approached him with an offer to buy the property, but he declined.

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According to Tuju, the refusal triggered a chain of events that he believes has led to the pressure he is now facing.

“The truth will soon come out,” Tuju said, insisting that unnamed powerful individuals were behind attempts to push him out of his property.

Despite the pressure, the former Cabinet Secretary vowed to continue fighting the matter through legal channels.

His remarks come after he claimed that police officers raided his Dari Business Park in Karen in the middle of Friday night and forced people out of the premises.

Tuju said more than 50 officers arrived at the property at about 3am in several vehicles, some of them unmarked.

“The orders have come from so high that they are simply taking care of their jobs. They are simply obeying orders,” Tuju said.

According to him, the officers ordered everyone inside the compound to vacate, including workers at the restaurant located within the complex.

The dramatic overnight incident marks the latest development in a long-running legal battle between Tuju and the East African Development Bank over a loan taken in 2015.

The dispute revolves around a Sh1.5 billion facility extended to Tuju’s company, Dari Limited, which the bank says was not repaid.

For years, the case has moved through multiple courts both in Kenya and abroad, with lenders seeking to recover the debt through the sale of properties linked to the loan.

Tuju, however, has maintained that the dispute goes beyond a simple loan default, arguing that there are deeper interests targeting his businesses.

“I am steadfast. I’m ready to die because many other people have made this kind of sacrifices. It is a sacrifice for the truth,” he said.

Even as the legal battle continues, the former Rarieda MP says he remains determined to fight on and prove his claims.

“I will continue to fight for the truth,” he said.

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