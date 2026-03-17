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Ruto Gachagua body shaming 2027 politics

Kenya

Ruto, Gachagua trade body shaming jabs as 2027 race turns ugly

Kenya’s 2027 race is already turning toxic as Ruto and Gachagua ditch policy talk for personal attacks.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 17 – The political rivalry between President William Ruto and his former deputy Rigathi Gachagua has taken a personal turn, with the two leaders now trading remarks that observers say amount to body shaming.

What began as a political fallout is quickly escalating into a nasty war of words, as both sides intensify their campaigns ahead of the 2027 presidential race.

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On Sunday, Gachagua who has declared his mission to block President Ruto from securing a second term mocked the President’s appearance during a public address.

“Na uzuri atakiwa na hiyo pesa yote halali. Si umeona amekonda mpaka masikio imekuja juu? Heh? Mmeona?” he said.

Gachagua’s remarks appeared to suggest that President Ruto is allegedly amassing wealth improperly, while also taking a swipe at his physical features.

But President Ruto did not stay silent.

On Tuesday, while responding to critics, the Head of State fired back in a blunt and equally personal attack.

“Kwanza mimi nauliza wengine waende gym. Kwanza. Wacheni kula chakula mingi. Tumbo karibu inaparsuka. Kichwa karibu inaparsuka. Mnalala kwa mkutano mchana. Ata hewa mnaharibu. Kwendeni kabisa. Bure!” Ruto said.

His remarks, widely interpreted as targeting political opponents, have further fueled criticism that leaders are now crossing the line from policy debates into personal insults.

Kenya’s political scene has long been known for heated exchanges.

The latest trend of body-related insults however has marked a new low, raising concerns about the tone of the 2027 campaign with more than a year before campaigns officially kick off.

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