Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino during a Linda Mwananchi tour of Kakamega on February 21, 2026.

Top stories

Over 5,500 Kenyans Join Linda Mwananchi Movement After Sifuna Launches Website

The Nairobi Senator unveiled the online platform on March 13, urging supporters to register and connect with the movement through its website and social media platforms.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 13 – More than 5,500 Kenyans have signed up to join the Linda Mwananchi movement shortly after Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna launched its official website on Friday.

The Nairobi Senator unveiled the online platform on March 13, urging supporters to register and connect with the movement through its website and social media platforms.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to information shared by the organisers, thousands of supporters had already followed the movement across Facebook, X, TikTok and Instagram within hours of the launch.

Last month,Sifuna insisted on a Linda Mwananchi census in the quest to send President William Ruto home  saying it will only succeed if it is backed by clear numbers, proper planning and a strong grassroots structure.

Sifuna said members of the Linda Mwananchi movement have consistently told supporters, including at rallies in Kakamega, that they can remove President Ruto from office. However, he stressed that certain steps must come first which include  knowing the actual figures or building the systems needed to organise them.

Those seeking to join the initiative are required to complete a brief registration process on the website, which includes confirming their voter registration status. Registrants are also asked to pay a Ksh10 fee, a step the organisers say is intended to filter out automated or fake accounts.

During the sign-up process, a message explains that the small fee is meant to help the movement verify genuine supporters and determine its actual membership numbers.

Once the payment is completed, new members receive a confirmation message welcoming them to the movement.

The website also outlines several ways supporters can participate, including volunteering their time or making donations starting from as little as Ksh10 to support the initiative’s activities.

Organisers say the funds will help sustain the campaign as it mobilises supporters across the country.

In addition, the platform features an events calendar where members can track upcoming meetings and rallies organised by the movement.

The next gathering is scheduled to take place in Mombasa County on March 22.

The group has also announced plans to convene a delegates’ convention later in the month dubbed “The People’s NDC,” which is expected to outline the movement’s next political steps.

Last week,the Linda Mwananchi faction of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party rejected a plan to register the caucus’ movement name as a political party.

The Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna-led faction says it has not approved any plan or authorised any person to register the Linda Mwananchi party following an application to the Office of Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP).

Already, the faction has written to the ORPP seeking to block the attempt by an individual identified as Charles Wanyonyi, citing the likelihood of infringement of images and symbols associated with the caucus.

The group says it has not approved the use of the slogan “Linda Mwananchi,” arguing that if registered, it will provide an avenue for the public to be conned.

“The political party is likely to use our clients’ names, images, and goodwill to fraudulently get financing either from members of the public or other entities,” the faction stated through lawyer Duncan Anzala of Henia Anzala & Associates.

The faction informed the ORPP that they were apprehensive over the plan to register the party after reading about the move in one of the dailies.

“In view of the foregoing, our clients urge your office to shun upon and thwart the attempt to defraud Kenyans through political conmanship by declining the application to register “Linda Mwananchi” as a political party,” the letter received at the ORPP on March 4, 2026 states.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

Kaplong–Kisii Road Reopens After Flooding Forced Closure

KeNHA confirmed that the road is now accessible after engineers assessed the bridge and established that its structural integrity had not been compromised by...

54 minutes ago

Kenya

ODM announces date for Migori delegates elections

ODM has opened the race for county leadership in Migori County after announcing delegates elections set for March 22.

1 hour ago

Kenya

MoH warns on building collapse risk as rains persist

The Health Ministry has issued a safety alert as heavy rains raise the risk of buildings collapsing across Kenya, urging residents to stay away...

2 hours ago

Top stories

Rastafarian Community Defends Religious Use of Cannabis in Petition Before High Court

In the case, the community says laws prohibiting the private use of cannabis violate their constitutional rights, particularly the freedom of religion.

2 hours ago

Top stories

INTERPOL Operation Synergia III arrests 94 suspects, shuts down 45,000 malicious servers

INTERPOL-led Operation Synergia III results in 94 arrests and the takedown of over 45,000 malicious internet addresses across 72 countries in a global cybercrime...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya moves to establish Meteorological Service Authority in line with ICAO standards

President William Ruto signs the Meteorology Act establishing the Kenya Meteorological Service Authority to regulate weather services, improve forecasting, and align Kenya with global...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Snake under the bed’: EACC Chair urges students to confront corruption

EACC Chairperson Dr. David Oginde warns corruption in Kenya is like a hidden snake, urging leaders, students, and citizens to reject it.

7 hours ago

Top stories

IG Kanja Calls for Stronger Police Accountability and Service at County Commanders’ Conference

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 — Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja on Thursday officially opened the County Commanders’ Conference at the National Police Leadership...

7 hours ago