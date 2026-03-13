Over 5,500 Kenyans Join Linda Mwananchi Movement After Sifuna Launches Website

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 13 – More than 5,500 Kenyans have signed up to join the Linda Mwananchi movement shortly after Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna launched its official website on Friday.

The Nairobi Senator unveiled the online platform on March 13, urging supporters to register and connect with the movement through its website and social media platforms.

According to information shared by the organisers, thousands of supporters had already followed the movement across Facebook, X, TikTok and Instagram within hours of the launch.

Last month,Sifuna insisted on a Linda Mwananchi census in the quest to send President William Ruto home saying it will only succeed if it is backed by clear numbers, proper planning and a strong grassroots structure.

Sifuna said members of the Linda Mwananchi movement have consistently told supporters, including at rallies in Kakamega, that they can remove President Ruto from office. However, he stressed that certain steps must come first which include knowing the actual figures or building the systems needed to organise them.

Those seeking to join the initiative are required to complete a brief registration process on the website, which includes confirming their voter registration status. Registrants are also asked to pay a Ksh10 fee, a step the organisers say is intended to filter out automated or fake accounts.

During the sign-up process, a message explains that the small fee is meant to help the movement verify genuine supporters and determine its actual membership numbers.

Once the payment is completed, new members receive a confirmation message welcoming them to the movement.

The website also outlines several ways supporters can participate, including volunteering their time or making donations starting from as little as Ksh10 to support the initiative’s activities.

Organisers say the funds will help sustain the campaign as it mobilises supporters across the country.

In addition, the platform features an events calendar where members can track upcoming meetings and rallies organised by the movement.

The next gathering is scheduled to take place in Mombasa County on March 22.

The group has also announced plans to convene a delegates’ convention later in the month dubbed “The People’s NDC,” which is expected to outline the movement’s next political steps.

Last week,the Linda Mwananchi faction of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party rejected a plan to register the caucus’ movement name as a political party.

The Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna-led faction says it has not approved any plan or authorised any person to register the Linda Mwananchi party following an application to the Office of Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP).

Already, the faction has written to the ORPP seeking to block the attempt by an individual identified as Charles Wanyonyi, citing the likelihood of infringement of images and symbols associated with the caucus.

The group says it has not approved the use of the slogan “Linda Mwananchi,” arguing that if registered, it will provide an avenue for the public to be conned.

“The political party is likely to use our clients’ names, images, and goodwill to fraudulently get financing either from members of the public or other entities,” the faction stated through lawyer Duncan Anzala of Henia Anzala & Associates.

The faction informed the ORPP that they were apprehensive over the plan to register the party after reading about the move in one of the dailies.

“In view of the foregoing, our clients urge your office to shun upon and thwart the attempt to defraud Kenyans through political conmanship by declining the application to register “Linda Mwananchi” as a political party,” the letter received at the ORPP on March 4, 2026 states.