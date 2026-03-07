Monica Juma Says UN Appointment Signals Confidence in Women’s Leadership



NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7- NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 7 – Monica Juma says her recent appointment as Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime as well as Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna highlights growing global confidence in women leaders.

In a message shared ahead of International Women’s Day, Juma said the decision reflects the UN leadership’s belief in the role of women in shaping global policy and governance.

“I appreciate the Secretary General’s confidence in my ability to steer these two important offices at the Under Secretary General level, at this critical point,” she said.

She noted that the appointment comes at a critical time and expressed appreciation for the trust placed in her ability to lead at the Under-Secretary-General level.

Juma said the transition reflects Kenya’s commitment to contributing to global governance and diplomacy.

Juma pledged to serve diligently in the new role while representing Kenya and Africa in international leadership.

“I sincerely thank H.E. President William Ruto for the confidence he bestowed upon me in serving him as his, and the first, National Security Advisor of the Republic of Kenya, as Secretary to the National Security Council, and for enabling me to take this global assignment, demonstrating yet again his belief in Kenya making its contribution to the community of nations.”

“I look forward to serving at this new mandate diligently and flying Kenya’s flag high, to the best of my ability,” she added.