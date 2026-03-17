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Wanga Nominates Danish Onyango to Replace Magwanga

“He is a resourceful team player and team leader who has partnered with the National Government Homa bay town Upgrading of Roads and Expansion of Kabunde Airstrip. He led our Technical and Steering Committees for the Hosting of the 2nd Homa Bay International Investment Conference in 2024, Madaraka Day and the Devolution Conference in 2025. Given his wide experience. I am confident he will handle the functions of the Office of the Deputy Governor,” Wanga said.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 3 – Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga has nominated Public Works CEC Member Otieno Onyango as the new Deputy Governor following the resignation of Oyugi Magwanga last month.

The nomination now awaits vetting and approval by the Homa Bay County Assembly, in line with constitutional requirements.

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If approved, Onyango will assume the role of deputy governor and assist in overseeing the county’s executive functions.

Magwanga stepped down from the position in February, creating a leadership gap in the county’s top administration.

Governor Wanga expressed confidence in Onyango’s ability to deliver, citing his experience in public works and infrastructure development.

“He is a resourceful team player and team leader who has partnered with the National Government Homa bay town Upgrading of Roads and Expansion of Kabunde Airstrip. He led our Technical and Steering Committees for the Hosting of the 2nd Homa Bay International Investment Conference in 2024, Madaraka Day and the Devolution Conference in 2025. Given his wide experience. I am confident he will handle the functions of the Office of the Deputy Governor,” Wanga said.

Homa Bay Members of the county assembly are expected to schedule vetting sessions in the coming days.

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