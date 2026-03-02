Connect with us

PS Ng’eno Reaffirms Environment Ministry’s Lead Role in Sh250 Billion INReMP Project

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 2 — Enviroment Principal Secretary Festus Ng’eno, has reaffirmed the State Department’s central role in implementing the Integrated Natural Resources Management Programme (INReMP), urging strict adherence to agreed governance structures to ensure the smooth rollout of the eight-year initiative.

Speaking during the INReMP Start-Up and On-Boarding Workshop in Eldoret on Monday, PS Ng’eno said the programme remains fundamentally an environmental and climate change initiative, despite its cross-sectoral design.

“For avoidance of doubt, INReMP is an environment programme articulated in Component One, with Component Two serving as an incentive,” he said.

He noted that the project was originally conceptualised by the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry before subsequent institutional realignments within government.

The workshop brought together representatives from national and county governments, the Project Management Unit (PMU), and development partners, including the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

Ng’eno traced the programme’s journey since its approval by the IFAD Board in September 2024, describing it as a “long and winding road” marked by delays stemming from inadequate consultations and initial governance disagreements.

He revealed that early efforts to rebrand and reassign the programme created headwinds, which were later resolved through high-level consultations.

Under the agreed framework, the State Department for Agriculture will lead the programme, while the State Department for Environment and Climate Change (SDECC) will co-lead and co-chair all programme organs.

On financing, the Principal Secretary emphasised that, as the Accounting Officer responsible for Component One, all related funds should be disbursed through SDECC.

He called for the development of a Memorandum of Agreement to streamline fund flow arrangements and prevent operational bottlenecks.

The total project budget stands at approximately US$250.2 million over eight years.

PS Ng’eno said the Environment sector mobilised significant co-financing, including US$40 million from the Green Climate Fund and US$8 million from the Global Environment Facility.

He also acknowledged support from the Gates Foundation, which is backing the Kenya Meteorological Department to enhance climate information services.

Ng’eno stressed the need for inclusive and transparent communication among IFAD, the State Department for Agriculture and SDECC to avoid unnecessary friction and ensure seamless implementation.

He welcomed the participation of county governments, noting that both environment and agriculture functions are devolved and their active involvement will be critical to the programme’s success.

INReMP seeks to strengthen integrated natural resources management, enhance resilience to climate change and improve livelihoods, particularly for women, youth and vulnerable groups across 10 counties in Western Kenya.

PS Ng’eno expressed optimism that the two-week workshop would allow stakeholders to fully internalise the programme framework and lay the foundation for timely and effective implementation.

The meeting was attended by Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii, Agriculture Principal Secretary Paul Kipronoh Ronoh and IFAD Country Director Mariatu Kamara, among other officials.

