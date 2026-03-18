“Want Justice”: Parents Speak Out as Kerugoya Court Sets Date in School for the Deaf Defilement Case

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 18 – A court in Kerugoya has scheduled the mention of a defilement case involving a teacher at Kerugoya School for the Deaf for April 2, 2026.

Kerugoya Senior Resident Magistrate Nelly Kariuki directed that the case—where a teacher is accused of defiling a learner at the institution—will be mentioned on that date.

Parents of learners at the school attended the session at Kerugoya Law Courts, expressing concern and demanding justice for the affected children.

Nominated MCA Harrison Mbundi, who accompanied the parents to court, called on the Ministry of Education to take firm action against those involved. He also urged relevant government agencies to ensure justice is served and that children in special schools are adequately protected.

Mbundi further appealed to the Judiciary to provide court interpreters for people living with hearing impairments, noting that the lack of such services makes it difficult for them to follow proceedings and access justice.

One of the parents, whose child is among those allegedly affected, said she would not remain silent until her child receives justice.

She urged authorities to conduct a comprehensive assessment of all learners at the school, citing growing concerns among parents about their children’s safety and welfare.

The parent also accused the school administration of failing to provide medical reports, claiming that parents were only given medication without official documentation from either the school or the hospital.

The parents further called on the government to transfer the school principal, accusing her of failing to adequately address the matter. They said the school requires leadership capable of effectively handling the needs of children with hearing impairments.

Another parent representative, also criticised the school administration for what she described as reluctance in addressing the issue, adding that there could be additional cases requiring investigation.

Parents have now urged the government to conduct thorough investigations and ensure the safety of all learners at the institution.