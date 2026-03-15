DR. HESBON HANSEN: National Infrastructure Fund: A test of Kenya’s fiscal innovation

The enactment of the National Infrastructure Fund (NIF) Act by the Government of Kenya has sparked vigorous debate across Kenya’s policy and political landscape. While the concept of a centralised infrastructure financing vehicle is relatively new in the Kenyan context, similar models have existed in both developed and emerging economies, with outcomes that have varied widely depending on governance structures and oversight mechanisms.

In Kenya, however, the political and economic context surrounding the NIF cannot be separated from the national reckoning triggered by the 2024 Finance Bill protests. The largely youth-driven demonstrations compelled a broader national conversation about fiscal policy, public debt and the direction of the country’s economic management. Something clearly had to change. The government now appears to be experimenting with alternative development financing models that aim to expand infrastructure investment without imposing additional tax burdens on citizens or deepening the country’s already significant debt exposure.

The protests, led predominantly by Generation Z, reflected deep frustrations about the rising cost of living, the country’s debt burden and the perception that sections of the political class were insulated from the economic hardships facing ordinary citizens. Public discourse was sharply critical of conspicuous displays of wealth by some political elites who appeared detached from the realities of ordinary Kenyans struggling to meet basic needs.

Beyond calming political tensions, the aftermath of the Gen Z-led protests called for fiscal prudence, economic restructuring and a more accountable development strategy. In this context, the evolving political cooperation between UDA and ODM has provided the parliamentary support necessary to advance some of the executive’s emerging fiscal reforms. These initiatives increasingly resemble what some observers have described as a quiet but significant fiscal recalibration under Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi.

It is within this broader political and economic moment that the National Infrastructure Fund must be understood. At its core, the NIF represents an attempt to explore alternative approaches to financing infrastructure development without increasing Kenya’s external debt obligations.

The underlying logic is simple: mobilising long-term domestic capital for infrastructure could help close Kenya’s infrastructure gap while stimulating economic activity. By structuring the fund as a limited liability company, the government hopes to incorporate private-sector efficiency, professional management and clearer governance standards. Ideally, this framework would emphasise return on investment, transparency and accountability while attracting both domestic and international capital.

Listening to Treasury officials, one senses a deliberate attempt to move away from traditional models of infrastructure financing that rely heavily on sovereign borrowing. Instead, the NIF is positioned as a mechanism capable of unlocking private capital for public development.

Within this evolving fiscal landscape, CS John Mbadi has attracted significant attention. While his political rhetoric occasionally masks his technocratic instincts, it is increasingly clear that the Treasury under his leadership is attempting to respond to many of the concerns that fuelled the Gen Z protests. Beyond the theatre of political debate, there are signs that the Treasury is pursuing reforms aimed at strengthening Kenya’s fiscal architecture.

One of the most notable examples is the proposal to partially list the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) through an Initial Public Offering.

This proposed IPO represents far more than a routine financial transaction. Strategically positioned within East Africa’s energy logistics network, the Kenya Pipeline Company plays a critical role in regional fuel distribution, serving not only Kenya but also neighbouring markets. Opening the company to public investment signals a willingness to subject key state enterprises to market discipline, transparency requirements and corporate governance standards typically associated with publicly listed companies.

In a country where public enterprises have frequently faced criticism over inefficiency and opaque management, such a move suggests a shift toward aligning state institutions with private-sector performance benchmarks.

Indeed, if one of the persistent critiques of government has been that public institutions should operate with the efficiency and accountability expected in the private sector, then the logic of listing strategic state corporations becomes compelling. Public listing requires financial transparency, independent oversight and performance-driven management. In turn, profitable state enterprises can generate greater returns for the public through dividends, taxes and broader economic activity.

From this perspective, initiatives such as the National Infrastructure Fund and the Kenya Pipeline Company IPO may be viewed as part of a broader attempt to recalibrate Kenya’s development financing model. Rather than relying primarily on external borrowing to fund large infrastructure projects, the government appears to be experimenting with mechanisms that mobilise domestic capital, deepen capital markets and leverage strategic national assets more productively.

If implemented carefully and supported by robust oversight, such approaches could help reduce Kenya’s debt vulnerabilities while sustaining the pace of infrastructure development necessary for long-term economic growth.

Critics of the NIF have raised legitimate concerns about transparency, parliamentary oversight and the risk that large infrastructure funds could become susceptible to political influence. These concerns highlight the importance of maintaining strong accountability frameworks within Kenya’s constitutional system, particularly through the oversight role of Parliament.

However, it is equally important to recognise that innovative financing mechanisms are increasingly becoming part of development strategies worldwide, particularly for countries seeking to balance infrastructure expansion with fiscal sustainability.

Kenya’s infrastructure deficit remains significant, and addressing it requires bold technocratic leadership. The Treasury therefore faces the challenge of ensuring that these reforms translate into tangible outcomes rather than being overshadowed by political messaging.

In this regard, the success of initiatives such as the NIF will ultimately matter more to Kenyans than political slogans or campaign rhetoric. If CS Mbadi successfully implements credible reforms that generate investment, jobs and infrastructure, those results will do far more to validate the government’s development agenda than any rallying chant ever could.

Ultimately, the National Infrastructure Fund represents both an opportunity and a test. An opportunity to rethink how Kenya finances development, and a test of whether fiscal innovation can be matched by institutional accountability.

If the emerging signals from the Treasury translate into sustained policy coherence and effective oversight, what initially appeared controversial could evolve into a cornerstone of a more resilient economic strategy.

In the end, Kenya’s development journey will not be judged by political chants, but by whether bold fiscal ideas such as the National Infrastructure Fund deliver real transformation for wananchi.