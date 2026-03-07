EAC Leaders Approve Equity-Based Contribution Framework at Arusha Summit

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 7 – East African Community Head of States have adopted a raft of measures aimed at enhancing fairness and equity within the Community.

Speaking after attending the 25th Ordinary Summit of EAC) Summit, in Arusha, Tanzania, President William Ruto said the resolution includes a new contribution framework that will take into account the economic strength of Member States, ensuring a more balanced and sustainable system of support for our shared institutions.

“We also noted that trade among Member States continues to grow steadily, rising from $33 billion in 2024, when I assumed the chairmanship of the EAC, to $40.3 billion in 2025,” he said.

Ruto said the Summit received progress toward achieving lasting peace in the Great Lakes region during the period, particularly in DR Congo, recognising that stability and security remain essential pillars for sustainable development.

EAC Leadership Changes

President Ruto handed over to Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda, following his appointment as the new EAC Chairperson.

Stephen Patrick Mbundi of Tanzania was appointed as the new Secretary-General of the Community. This comes after the term of Kenya’s Veronica Nduva. She has been steering the EAC Secretariat since June 2024.

The Summit also approved the appointment of Kenya’s Anne Amadi, Somalia’s Abdullahi Warsamme, and South Sudan’s Digo Stephen Abraham as Judges of the East African Court of Justice.