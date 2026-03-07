Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

DIPLOMACY

EAC Leaders Approve Equity-Based Contribution Framework at Arusha Summit

“We noted that trade among Member States continues to grow steadily, rising from $33 billion in 2024, when I assumed the chairmanship of the EAC, to $40.3 billion in 2025,” Outgoing EAC Chairman said.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 7 – East African Community Head of States have adopted a raft of measures aimed at enhancing fairness and equity within the Community.

Speaking after attending the 25th Ordinary Summit of EAC) Summit, in Arusha, Tanzania, President William Ruto said the resolution includes a new contribution framework that will take into account the economic strength of Member States, ensuring a more balanced and sustainable system of support for our shared institutions.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We also noted that trade among Member States continues to grow steadily, rising from $33 billion in 2024, when I assumed the chairmanship of the EAC, to $40.3 billion in 2025,” he said.

Ruto said the Summit received progress toward achieving lasting peace in the Great Lakes region during the period, particularly in DR Congo, recognising that stability and security remain essential pillars for sustainable development.

EAC Leadership Changes

President Ruto handed over to Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda, following his appointment as the new EAC Chairperson.

Stephen Patrick Mbundi of Tanzania was appointed as the new Secretary-General of the Community. This comes after the term of Kenya’s Veronica Nduva. She has been steering the EAC Secretariat since June 2024.

The Summit also approved the appointment of Kenya’s Anne Amadi, Somalia’s Abdullahi Warsamme, and South Sudan’s Digo Stephen Abraham as Judges of the East African Court of Justice.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Headlines

Mudavadi Pledges Urgent Action After Deadly Nairobi Floods

Musalia who chairs the National Government–Nairobi County Steering Committee, said he is spearheading efforts to address drainage, sanitation, lighting and urban maintenance in the...

52 minutes ago

DIPLOMACY

Monica Juma Says UN Appointment Signals Confidence in Women’s Leadership

"I appreciate the Secretary General’s confidence in my ability to steer these two important offices at the Under Secretary General level, at this critical...

3 hours ago

Headlines

Death toll from Nairobi floods rises to 23

The Police Spokesperson reported that 29 people were successfully rescued from various locations and are receiving the necessary support.

5 hours ago

Kenya

Flooding at Power Sub-Station causes Supply disruptions in Nairobi

The Kenya Power said flooding occurred at its South C Substation after part of the facility’s boundary wall collapsed, affecting electricity supply to multiple...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Heavy Rains Disrupt Flights at JKIA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7 – Heavy overnight rains in parts of Nairobi have disrupted several flights operated by Kenya Airways, with some aircraft diverted to...

6 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Ruto in Arusha for 25th EAC Heads of State Summit

The summit will also review progress on key regional initiatives aimed at boosting trade, improving connectivity, and enhancing economic development within the bloc.

7 hours ago

Kenya

Sifuna says Nairobi deadly floods expose leadership failures

“As part of the leadership in Nairobi, you will hear no excuses from me. Yesterday’s flood situation was an indictment,” Sifuna said.

8 hours ago

Headlines

381 Households Affected by Floods after Sondu Miriu bursts its banks

The flooding comes as heavy rains continue to pound several parts of the country, including Nairobi, where an overnight downpour has left major roads...

9 hours ago