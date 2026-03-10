China urged to make world’s largest maritime fleet smarter and greener

BEIJING, China, Mar 10 — Boasting the world’s largest maritime fleet, China should make its sea transport not only stronger but also smarter and greener, according to a national political adviser.

Li Ying, a professor at Dalian Maritime University, emphasized the crucial role of maritime transport in global trade, noting that it accounts for 80 percent of international cargo transportation.

“For a country to grow strong, its transport, especially maritime transport, must first be strengthened,” she said on the sidelines of the fourth session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

Li conducted extensive research on green shipping along China’s coastline in 2025, advising authorities to promote the coordinated development of green shipping and ecological protection.

Her suggestions focus on fostering new quality productive forces in green shipping and enhancing innovation capabilities.

During a recent visit to a port in Zhejiang province, Li was impressed by the efficiency of a 20,000-TEU container ship. “The captain proudly mentioned that one voyage could carry enough goods to supply a city of 5 million people for the special purchases for the Chinese New Year,” she said.

According to her, China’s shipbuilding industry has achieved significant milestones, including the successful construction of aircraft carriers, large liquefied natural gas carriers, and high-end cruise ships, marking a breakthrough in the high-end shipbuilding sector.

In addition, by installing sensing devices and integrated management systems, ships are now equipped with “eyes and brains”, enabling real-time data sharing between ships and shores. “This automation has streamlined navigation, making long-distance voyages more efficient and safer for sailors,” she said.

Meanwhile, China is accelerating the development of green ports and eco-friendly vessels. Eight ports, including Tianjin and Qingdao in Shandong province, are piloting near-zero carbon operations.

Ports are transitioning from oil-based to green electricity-powered operations, while new orders for green ships now account for 70 percent of the global market. Methanol-fueled dual-fuel ships are already in service, and projects for ammonia-fueled and fully electric vessels are underway, she added.

Looking ahead, Li expressed optimism about the future of China’s maritime transport industry. “More technological advancements will be applied to shipping routes and ports. Digital empowerment will enhance the safety and resilience of maritime corridors, while integrated intelligent vessels will make navigation more enjoyable,” she said.

