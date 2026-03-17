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Koimburi Proposes 2 Hours for Kikuyu Debate in Parliament

Kuimburi pointed out that the proposal aims to promote the use of local languages in legislative debates.

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NAIROBI, Kenya mar 17 – Juja Member of Parliament George Koimburi now wants to bring a motion to have the National Assembly set aside two hours for Members of Parliament to speak in Kikuyu during sessions.

Speaking during a press conference on Tuesday, Kuimburi pointed out that the proposal aims to promote the use of local languages in legislative debates.

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“I want to speak Kikuyu during session so that my community can see they have been represented well and they can also be respected,” Koimburi said.

He stated that it further enhances inclusivity by allowing lawmakers to express themselves more effectively in their native tongue.

“We want the proposal to pass because it is not wrong to speak mother tongue even during parliamentary session or when we are out there with the people,” he added.

Currently, proceedings in the Parliament of Kenya are primarily conducted in English and Kiswahili, the country’s official languages.

Kenyan Sign Language is also permitted to promote inclusivity and ensure that persons with hearing impairments can fully participate in parliamentary proceedings.

While English has historically dominated parliamentary discourse, there has been a deliberate shift in recent years to encourage greater use of Kiswahili in order to enhance public understanding and participation in legislative affairs.

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