Trump accuses Starmer of seeking to ‘join wars after we’ve already won”



WASHINGTON, Mar 8 – US President Donald Trump has accused UK Prime Minister Starmer of seeking to “join wars after we’ve already won” and says that “we don’t need” UK aircraft carriers.

The US President took to his social media platform Truth Social, while aboard Air Force One en route to Florida, to say the US did not need the UK’s two aircraft carriers in the Middle East.

“The United Kingdom, our once Great Ally, maybe the Greatest of them all, is finally giving serious thought to sending two aircraft carriers to the Middle East. That’s OK, Prime Minister Starmer, we don’t need them any longer — But we will remember. We don’t need people that join Wars after we’ve already won!”

This comes after Starmer refused to let Trump use UK bases to strike Iran. Trump later said he was “unhelpful”.

“He has not been helpful,” Trump said in an interview with the Sun newspaper. “I never thought I’d see that. I never thought I’d see that from the UK.”

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer withheld permission from the US to use its military bases to launch its initial strikes on Iran.

He instead has maintained that efforts should be made to “de-escalate” the conflict – while Trump hit back that Starmer “is not Winston Churchill”.

The Prime Minister later announced that the UK had agreed to a US request to use British military bases for “defensive” strikes on Iranian missile sites, but stressed the UK “will not join offensive action now”.

In the meantime, British warship HMS Dragon is being loaded with ammunition as it is readied to sail to protect a military base in Cyprus next week.

And, on Saturday United States B-1 bomber jets were seen landing at RAF Fairford, in Gloucestershire.