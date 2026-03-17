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KRA Headquarters at Times Tower in Nairobi. /CFM-FILE.

Kenya

KRA announces fire drill at Times Tower, public urged not to panic

KRA announces a fire drill at Times Tower on March 18, warning of alarms and activity while urging the public not to panic.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 17 – The Kenya Revenue Authority has announced a planned fire drill at Times Tower on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, urging members of the public not to panic during the exercise.

In a public notice issued on Tuesday, KRA said the drill is part of efforts to improve emergency preparedness and ensure the safety of staff and visitors.

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“The exercise is part of KRA’s ongoing efforts to enhance emergency preparedness and ensure the safety of staff and the public,” the notice stated.

KRA warned that people around Times Tower and its surroundings may notice unusual activity, including alarms and movement of emergency teams.

“Members of the public, visitors and tenants… may notice alarm activations, movement of staff and an increased presence of safety and emergency response teams,” KRA said.

The authority explained that the drill will simulate real emergency situations, including evacuation procedures and coordination among safety teams.

KRA moved to calm fears, emphasizing that the exercise is routine and should not cause panic.

“This is a procedural safety exercise and should not be a cause for alarm,” the authority reassured.

The tax agency also noted that the drill will be conducted efficiently and is expected to take a short time.

KRA has asked the public for understanding and cooperation during the exercise, which is part of compliance with fire safety regulations.

“We appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we undertake this important safety preparedness exercise,” the notice added.

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