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Globe Roundabout reopens after two weeks of road works

After two weeks of roadworks at Nairobi River Bridge, Globe Roundabout along Thika Superhighway is now open.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 25 – Motorists can finally breathe a sigh of relief as traffic flow at the Globe Roundabout along the Thika Superhighway has been fully restored, the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) announced on Wednesday.

The roundabout, a key junction connecting Nairobi CBD, Kipande Road, and the Thika Superhighway, had been temporarily closed since March 12, 2026 to allow for urgent reinstatement works at the Nairobi River Bridge.

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The closure caused delays for commuters and transport operators navigating the busy highway.

In a public notice, KeNHA expressed gratitude to motorists and residents for their patience and cooperation during the period of disruption.

The authority emphasized that the works were necessary to ensure safer and smoother travel along one of Nairobi’s busiest transport corridors.

“Traffic flow has now returned to normal. We appreciate the understanding demonstrated by all road users during the closure,” said Luka Kimeli, Director General of KeNHA.

KeNHA also reminded drivers to observe road safety and stay alert as minor works and inspections continue along the corridor.

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